Demi Lovato confirms new musician boyfriend

Demi Lovato is dating after being single for almost two years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Demi Lovato is no longer living the single life following a length of time alone.

Demi last dated Max Ehrich back in 2020, when they first began dating in March and enjoyed a whirlwind romance resulting in engagement by September of the same year.

However, she broke up with Max and has been living life solo ever since, until now.

A source told People that she is in a relationship with a musician, though no one has confirmed the musician’s identity.

The source revealed, “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”

The news of her new romance comes shortly after she announced she was adding she/her back into her pronouns and after she seemingly called out her ex, Wilmer Valderrama, for their age difference.

How old was Wilmer Valderrama when he dated Demi Lovato?

Although Demi hasn’t confirmed that Wilmer was the topic of a new song, the consensus is that she was calling him out for their age difference.

In her song 29, the lyrics are, “Far from innocent / What the f**k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you/ Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time. Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

Demi met Wilmer in 2010 when she was only 17. At the time, Wilmer was 29 himself- a vast 12 years older than the singer.

He has come under fire in the past before, as he has a history of dating girls who are under 18.

Historically, he dated Mandy Moore when she was 15 and he was 20. At 24, he dated a 17-year-old Lindsay Lohan, and at 29, a 17-year-old Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato’s relationship history to date

Demi has been through a lot when it comes to dating and has learned a lot, so fans are hoping this new relationship is a good one for the singer.

Demi started dating when she was a teenager, as most people do. Her first romance was in 2008 with Hannah Montana actor Cody Linley. After her short-lived romance with Cody, she dated Trace Cyrus of Metro Station for several months in 2009 before going their separate ways in July 2009.

One of Demi’s most historic relationships was her romance with Camp Rock costar Joe Jonas, as they announced their romance in March 2010 and broke up only three months later. Despite their romantic ending, the two seem to have remained good friends throughout the years.

After Joe, Demi dated Wilmer Valderrama for six years before they called it quits. Despite their lengthy relationship, Demi quickly moved on to UFC fighter Luke Rockhold, though they only lasted a few months.

After Luke, she began seeing pro-fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos, but they broke up after about five months in May 2017.

After some time alone, Demi began seeing singer Henry Levy in November 2018 for a few months until March 2019. Later in 2019, Demi started seeing Mike Johnson of The Bachelorette for about a month.

At the end of 2019, she dated fellow Disney alum Austin Wilson, for about a month and then became linked to Max Ehrich in March 2020.