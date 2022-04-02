Miley Cyrus reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis, will miss performing at Steven Tyler’s Grammys party

Miley Cyrus at Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miley Cyrus recently revealed to her fans that she contracted COVID-19, but it was “worth it” due to the circumstances she got it under.

The singer shared an update with everyone on social media, also letting fans and followers know she’d have to skip out on an upcoming Grammys event connected with her good friend Steven Tyler’s charity.

The latest update arrives as Cyrus has been processing the tough loss of her friend, Taylor Hawkins, from the Foo Fighters.

Miley Cyrus shares COVID-19 updates

Miley Cyrus has been all over the globe recently to perform and meet fans. However, her March 23 performance at Paraguay’s Asunciónico was canceled due to inclement weather after Miley’s plane was struck by lightning. Now she’s going to miss another performance due to COVID-19.

Based on a series of tweets that the 29-year-old singer shared on Friday evening, she got COVID-19 somewhere along the way but didn’t regret it.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,” Miley tweeted on Friday evening.

Pic credit: @MileyCyrus/Twitter

While Miley seems OK dealing with COVID-19 so she could get to perform and meet fans, she mentioned that she’d be unable to perform to help Janie’s Fund, a charity that’s important to her and friend Steven Tyler from Aerosmith.

Cyrus was set to appear at Steven Tyler’s Grammy watch party. The sold-out fourth annual Janie’s Fund event is being held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

“Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time!” Miley said in a follow-up tweet.

Pic credit: @MileyCyrus/Twitter

Ahead of the news, Miley just recently dropped her latest album, Attention: Miley Cyrus, a fan-curated album featuring songs she performed live. It’s available on multiple streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

The album features several covers of popular artists, including Miley performing Dolly Parton’s Jolene and Blondie’s Heart of Glass. On Friday, she shared a clip on her Instagram of her cover of Madonna’s Like a Dream during a live concert.

Cyrus lost close friend Taylor Hawkins recently

Just two days after Miley’s scheduled performance in Paraguay got canceled due to weather, she learned of the unfortunate news that her friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had passed away.

Miley performed at Lollapalooza Festival in Brazil and teared up when talking about her late friend. She dedicated the song Angel Like You to Hawkins during her performance.

Hawkins worked with Cyrus as a collaborator for the song Night Crawling, which appears on her 2021 album, Plastic Hearts. According to Page Six, the two became friends while collaborating on the record.

Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 in Bogota, Colombia, late last month. A cause of death has yet to be officially reported, although an investigation that started the day after his passing revealed multiple substances in his system at the time of death.