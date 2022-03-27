Miley Cyrus broke down in tears while singing Angels Like Us dedicated to Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus has collaborated with the late Taylor Hawkins on a song in her recent album. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

As tributes continue to pour in for Taylor Hawkins, Miley Cyrus performed the song Angels Like Us in his honor.

The Foo Fighters drummer died at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia, where he was set to perform with his band as part of their Latin America tour.

Many are recalling their last memories with Hawkins after his sudden death. John Stamos shared a text they shared, and Miley recalled her last contact with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist before his death.

Miley Cyrus gives an emotional tribute performance for Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus teared up while paying tribute to her friend Taylor Hawkins at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday.

Before she began the performance, she spoke the last time they made contact.

“We had to make this emergency landing, and the first person that I called was Taylor because he was already at the festival,” Cyrus said of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died tragically on Friday.

The singer is referring to the plane she was in being struck by lightning on the way to Paraguayan music festival Asunciónico and was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday.

Due to inclement weather in Paraguay’s capital city of Asunción, the two-day Asunciónico festival was canceled the following day.

However, the Foo Fighters performed at the music festival before Miley’s arrival.

Cyrus continued and got emotional as it turned out that would have been her last chance to spend time with the late drummer.

“That would’ve been a time that I would’ve gone to see my friend, and I didn’t, so it makes me really sad,” Cyrus said as she began to cry, continuing: “I would’ve done anything to hang out with him one more time.”

The 29-year-old gave her sympathy to Hawkins bandmates.

“I know that I get on stage, and anytime that I get to play with my band – which if anything ever f**king happened to any of them it would f**king kill me, so I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters feel today,” Cyrus said before beginning her performance of Angels Like Us in honor of Hawkins.

Miley Cyrus dedicates her show to Taylor Hawkins

The singer dedicated her performance at the Brazil Lollapozza to the Foo Fighters drummer’s memory.

On Instagram, she wrote the following in the caption of a post featuring Taylor’s image and her tribute song.

“LAST NIGHTS SHOW IN BRAZIL IS DEDICATED TO MY FRIEND & LEGEND #TAYLORHAWKINS 🦅.”

In addition to being a Foo Fighters fan, Cyrus connected with Hawkins when they worked together on the song Night Crawling on her 2020 album Plastic Hearts.