Miley Cyrus congratulates SZA on latest career achievement

2023 has been a huge year for singing sensation Miley Cyrus so far.

In January, she kicked off the new year with her single Flowers, a song that has joined Party In The USA and Wrecking Ball as one of her signature hits.

Supposedly written about the breakup surrounding her ex-husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, it became a heartbreaking anthem resonating with millions.

Flowers topped the charts in 40 countries and has over 956 million streams on Spotify alone. On the US Hot 100, it spent eight non-consecutive weeks at the top.

The track is taken from Miley’s eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which also reached the number-one spot in several countries, including the UK and Australia.

After a successful run, Miley is now happy to see another female artist on top.

Miley Cyrus congratulated SZA for her first-ever number-one hit in the US

Like Miley, R&B superstar SZA is also killing it.

Following the release of her long-anticipated second studio album, SOS, late last year, SZA achieved her first-ever number-one single on the US Hot 100 with Kill Bill.

Containing a new version with rapper Doja Cat, the song finally hit the top spot after months of nearly reaching the number-one position.

Upon finding out the news, Miley congratulated SZA on her latest milestone.

“Congrats to Sza for going #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Love you!” the former Disney Channel star wrote on Twitter, adding two different heart emojis.

Miley Cyrus’s tweet to SZA. Pic credit: @MileyCyrus/Twitter

SZA was shocked about the success of her new album, SOS

Following 2017’s Ctrl, fans were more than ready to hear another album from SZA.

The breakthrough LP contained the hits The Weekend, Broken Clocks, and Love Galore with Travis Scott and earned the singer five Grammy Award nominations, including Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best New Artist.

Five years later, SZA dropped her highly-anticipated second album, SOS, on December 9, 2022.

“I never thought in a million years that people would like it,” she admitted on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

“My dad’s visiting right now, with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn’t lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we’re just hanging out, ’cause it didn’t go badly!” she continued.

Much to her surprise, the album went to number one and also helped her become Spotify’s top artist globally.

SOS includes collaborations with Travis Scott once again, as well as Don Toliver and Phoebe Bridgers.