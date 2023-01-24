Miley Cyrus keeps riding her comeback wave as the singer celebrates the success of her latest single.

The 30-year-old former Disney star has made a major jump back into her musical career with her latest album entitled Endless Summer Vacation. The star proved that her nearly-three-year hiatus has not impacted her fans’ loyalty one bit.

The ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth, the speculative muse for her post-break-up hit Flowers, has been dangling carrots in front of her followers for weeks as she geared up for the release of her single and album.

After finally releasing the song on January 13, and with Endless Summer Vacation set to hit stores in March, Miley has cause for real celebration as Flowers soars to the number-one spot in several countries around the globe.

Going to her social media page to share the latest update about her smash hit, Miley took time to thank her fans all over the world for their support.

Doing so in the most Miley way possible, the star showed off her fit figure while taking a dip in lingerie and performing a victory dance poolside.

Miley Cyrus swims in sheer lingerie

Sending love out to all her followers with a fun video clip, Miley could be seen highlighting her slender frame, flat midsection, and multiple body tattoos in a semi-sheer underwear set while splashing in the pool.

With Flowers playing over the clip, Miley appeared to be having a blast as she dropped herself into the water with her arms up, smiling as a huge burst of spray drenched her head.

The singer then made her way onto the deck and shimmied back and forth for her dance segment, turning her head around to give her signature Miley grin at the lens.

While Miley worked it for the camera, a string of writing played out on the screen as the singer marked every country in which Flowers has taken the number one spot.

Countries included Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, and New Zealand, among many others.

Miley also noted that the single currently reigns as the top song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world,” she penned in her caption.

“This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you. Forever grateful, Miley.”

As Miley continues to ride her current wave of renewed fame, the singer might have more than just her undeniable songwriting talents, star power, and the undying love of her fans to thank for her success.

Miley opened up about in recent years about her decision to leave veganism behind and attributed some of her energy revival and stamina both in and out of the studio to ditching the food-exclusive diet.

Miley Cyrus ditches her vegan diet

In an interview with Joe Rogan in 2020, Miley shared that she left her years-long veganism behind when she realized the lack of animal protein was impacting her brain.

“I was vegan for a very long time, and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly,” Miley told the radio host.

She admitted that she was forced to take a hard look at how her vegan diet was affecting her body after suffering from a total breakdown following her performance at the Glastonbury Music Festival, adding that she suddenly felt she had been “running on empty” while on stage and immediately after.

Miley claimed that she had been experiencing unusual pain in her hips during her time as a vegan and attributed the ailment to being “malnourished.”

Despite her revelations that led to her reintroducing meat into her meals, Miley shared that the switch was difficult for her, telling Joe she shed tears of anguish when her ex-husband grilled up some fish for her for the first time.