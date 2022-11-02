Sza looks beautiful in a shared mirror selfie with fake lashes and a glossy lip. Pic credit: @sza/Instagram

The Good Days singer Sza has left everybody speechless with her latest photo set.

The American R&B singer is mainly known for her incredible vocals and powerful lyrics, and not long ago she won a Grammy with Doja Cat for their collaboration Kiss Me More.

Besides her musical talents, however, she is also known for her incredible style and her love of experimenting with makeup.

The singer recently shared a couple of behind-the-scenes shots of a new music video with her fans.

She looked stylish as always while wearing a plunging black crop top with midsection cutouts and a low V-neckline.

She paired this top with a leather miniskirt that was connected to her tights. To accessorize this look, she opted for a silver chain choker and a butterfly necklace, while also adding a bracelet and a couple of rings.

Sza looks incredible in black fishnet dress with colorful feathers

Her makeup was on point, with glossy lips and long fake lashes. However, she later changed it for a more dramatic look that included bright yellow eyeliner drawn in different shapes.

The singer could also be seen wearing a black fishnet dress with green and pink feathers adorning the end of the sleeves as well as the diagonal end of the dress.

She accessorized with a colorful long necklace and put on a black bikini underneath. Her black hair was back to its natural curly form instead of straightened.

She captioned this post, “Ion got no Halloween flicks but this was fun as fuck. I LOVE MY TEAMM !! We been shooting so much together I can’t wait for it all come out.”

Sza’s makeup artist gives details of her beauty routine for the Grammys

The 32-year-old likes to experiment with her eyeshadow and hair color often.

This year she looked beautiful for the Grammys and her longtime makeup artist Deanna Paley shared some details with Girls United about her makeup look, saying, “SZA’s look tonight evokes enchanted floral goddess. […] I wanted the makeup to be floral toned, feminine and flirty – something to complement her whole look, but not overpower it.”

For this look, she used products from the brand BYREDO such as an eyebrow pencil, an eyeshadow palette, and eyeliner. A great and sophisticated makeup look was necessary to match her dress and pose for the camera with her Grammy.

Deanna has also worked with other artists like Becky G and Saweetie.