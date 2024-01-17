Mila De Jesus death: Weight loss influencer dies at 35

Mila De Jesus, a Brazilian weight loss influencer residing in Boston, has passed away at the age of 35, leaving behind four children.

Known for openly sharing her weight loss journey on social media, De Jesus inspired many with her transparent posts.

De Jesus chronicled her health journey online, gaining popularity after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2017.

The news of her death was confirmed by her daughter, Anna Clara, through an Instagram post on her mother’s account on January 15.

The post expressed gratitude for prayers and condolences while sharing the family’s sorrow over the loss. The cause of death was not disclosed, according to PEOPLE.

“We are very saddened by the death of our beautiful mother. We thank you for all the prayers and condolences. Keep praying for us,” translated text over the image of De Jesus reads alongside a caption.

Mila De Jesus lost over 150 pounds

Mila was recognized for her open and honest portrayal of her weight loss journey, detailing her transformation post-bariatric surgery in 2017 and an abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) in the subsequent year.

Over four years following the initial surgery, she disclosed shedding 150 pounds. Mila frequently posted before-and-after images, showcasing her body’s evolution and celebrating her achievements.

Notably, she achieved personal milestones such as her wedding to partner George Kowszik in September 2023, coinciding with her daughter’s 15th birthday celebration.

Lila Katz expressed deep sorrow and disbelief over the loss of her friend Mila in a poignant social media post in Portuguese.

“I can’t believe you’re gone, my friend, my life…my light! The best person in the world, a huge heart, never felt jealous of anything or anyone!”

Continuing, she shared the difficulty of coping with the pain of losing Mila, highlighting the unfulfilled dreams and goals they had set for 2024. Despite the sorrow, she reminisced about their productive end-of-year conversation and Mila’s excellent listening skills, praising her various qualities and expressing the profound hurt caused by her passing.

Mila De Jesus suffered from psoriasis

Mila De Jesus, in the months preceding her passing, openly shared her struggles with psoriasis on Instagram.

According to NY Daily News, in an October post, she revealed the challenges of dealing with the condition, stating, “It’s been three months dealing with this situation, 80% of my body is affected. Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath.”

While her cause of death is unknown at the time of writing this report, psoriasis is known to be associated with various comorbidities and, in severe cases, an increased risk of death, particularly due to cardiovascular disease.