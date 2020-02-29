Michelle Grace: YouTuber under fire after saying she ‘beat the crap’ out of her toddler for ruining her Jeffree Star eye-shadow palette

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Michelle Grace, a YouTube beauty influencer, is facing a massive backlash on social media after she posted a video to her YouTube Channel in which she bragged to her subscribers that she beat her toddler after she ruined her eye-shadow palette.

She said she beat the child so hard that her hand hurt.

In the now-deleted YouTube video, titled “My Toddler Ruined My JSC Alien Palette|Now I’m sad,” Grace told her YouTube subscribers that her 2-year-old “just got her ass beat.”

Viewers could hear a child crying in the background as she spoke.

Michelle Grace bragged that she “beat the crap” out her 2-year-old

According to Grace, her 2-year-old daughter stumbled upon her Jeffree Star Cosmetics eye-shadow palette and ruined it. She said the child ruined her precious palette even though she had warned her in the past not to “mess” with her makeup.

Grace explained that the toddler ruined two of her palettes, including one that was being discontinued.

She went on to brag that she “beat the crap” out of the child and that she hit the child so hard that her hand hurt.

“My 2-year-old just got her a** beat, because no matter how many times I tell her not to mess with my makeup, she never f***ing listens. I put it away so that she can’t find it, and what does she do? She finds it. At this point, I need a fr**k**g safe with a combination on it to keep her out of it.”

Grace concluded that she would need a safe with a combination to keep the palette away from the child. She added with apparent satisfaction that she taught the 2-year-old a lesson by beating her.

She concluded that she was sure that many parents would agree with her action although she did not normally spank her child unless she was forced to.

OH, OKAY NOPE!!

This “mother” just said her hand hurts from beating her 2 year old for ruining her Alien palette. @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/ngesxwTX90 — Lyndsay (@elIevee_) February 26, 2020

Michelle Grace suffered a huge backlash on Twitter

Many of Grace’s fans were shocked to hear her admitting casually that she “beat the crap” out of a two-year-old for ruining her palette.

The YouTube influencer came under immediate fire on social media after she uploaded the video to her YouTube channel.

Enraged social media users have been calling for intervention by Child Protective Services.

Although the YouTuber later deleted the video and disabled comments on her YouTube Channel after she came under fire, copies of the video recorded by viewers surfaced on social media, including Twitter.

If anyone knows where this woman (Michelle Grace) lives please call the police and CPS. She said she beat her 2 year old child until her hands hurt because the baby destroyed her makeup palette. She needs to go to jail. The baby sounds in serious distress. https://t.co/lc0pRgjTmB — Leena 🌳 (@LeenaLovesLife) February 27, 2020

Not doing well Jeffree, the Michelle Grace situation of beating her 2 y/o child over breaking her Alien pallet has me feeling sick! I’m a mom an that ain’t right one bit! — DamnitBabbz (@DamnitBabbz) February 27, 2020

i would normally never say anything about absurd things going on in mom twitter but that michelle grace BEATING her two year old for ruining a palette literally has my stomach in knots & my heart hurting so bad. i just could never damage my child’s mental health over that wow — Alanah (@mama_lanah) February 27, 2020

So #MichelleGrace beat her 2yr old TODDLER for getting into her precious Jeffree Star palette. Imagine being so ugly. You are a total shame to all Capricorns and all Wiccans. I hope every single piece of your makeup grows more fungus than Jaclyn's lipsticks. Learn coping skills. — Anna (@Lucif3na) February 27, 2020

Children don’t understand reason until around 7 years of age because of brain development. I know you think your kid is smart, and probably is – but her brain isn’t developed enough to understand why you hit her. The Alien Palette (I have it) looks like a child magnet. — 𝓂𝒶𝓇𝓎 𝒹𝑜𝑒𝓈 𝓂𝒶𝓀𝑒 𝓊𝓅 (@shhhbambi) February 27, 2020

Grace later took to Twitter to defend herself

Following the massive backlash, Michelle Grace took to Twitter to defend her action.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Grace argued that the two-year-old was smart enough to know right from wrong and that she was justified to beat the child because she knew what she did was wrong.

She also tried to downplay the severity of the physical punishment, saying that her hand had been hurting before she beat the child and that the background crying viewers heard in the video was partly due to taking the child’s iPad away.

But many viewers believed that the child was crying due to the spanking she received.