Michelle Grace: YouTuber under fire after saying she ‘beat the crap’ out of her toddler for ruining her Jeffree Star eye-shadow palette

28th February 2020 7:56 PM ET
Michelle Grace on YouTube
Michelle grace, a YouTube beauty influencer, has come under fire on social media after bragging about beating her 2-year-old child until her hand hurt. Pic credit: Michelle Grace/YouTube

Michelle Grace, a YouTube beauty influencer, is facing a massive backlash on social media after she posted a video to her YouTube Channel in which she bragged to her subscribers that she beat her toddler after she ruined her eye-shadow palette.

She said she beat the child so hard that her hand hurt.

In the now-deleted YouTube video, titled “My Toddler Ruined My JSC Alien Palette|Now I’m sad,” Grace told her YouTube subscribers that her 2-year-old “just got her ass beat.”

Viewers could hear a child crying in the background as she spoke.

Michelle Grace bragged that she “beat the crap” out her 2-year-old

According to Grace, her 2-year-old daughter stumbled upon her Jeffree Star Cosmetics eye-shadow palette and ruined it. She said the child ruined her precious palette even though she had warned her in the past not to “mess” with her makeup.

Grace explained that the toddler ruined two of her palettes, including one that was being discontinued.

She went on to brag that she “beat the crap” out of the child and that she hit the child so hard that her hand hurt.

“My 2-year-old just got her a** beat, because no matter how many times I tell her not to mess with my makeup, she never f***ing listens. I put it away so that she can’t find it, and what does she do? She finds it. At this point, I need a fr**k**g safe with a combination on it to keep her out of it.”

Grace concluded that she would need a safe with a combination to keep the palette away from the child. She added with apparent satisfaction that she taught the 2-year-old a lesson by beating her.

She concluded that she was sure that many parents would agree with her action although she did not normally spank her child unless she was forced to.

Michelle Grace suffered a huge backlash on Twitter

Many of Grace’s fans were shocked to hear her admitting casually that she “beat the crap” out of a two-year-old for ruining her palette.

The YouTube influencer came under immediate fire on social media after she uploaded the video to her YouTube channel.

Enraged social media users have been calling for intervention by Child Protective Services.

Although the YouTuber later deleted the video and disabled comments on her YouTube Channel after she came under fire, copies of the video recorded by viewers surfaced on social media, including Twitter.

Grace later took to Twitter to defend herself

Following the massive backlash, Michelle Grace took to Twitter to defend her action.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Grace argued that the two-year-old was smart enough to know right from wrong and that she was justified to beat the child because she knew what she did was wrong.

She also tried to downplay the severity of the physical punishment, saying that her hand had been hurting before she beat the child and that the background crying viewers heard in the video was partly due to taking the child’s iPad away.

But many viewers believed that the child was crying due to the spanking she received.

