Michael Strahan warns GMA co-host Robin Roberts: ‘We’re gonna have a little conversation’ after show

Good Morning America co-hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts often have interesting exchanges on the morning show, including a conversation this week in which Roberts’ remarks caught Strahan’s attention.

The duo appears regularly on GMA alongside George Stephanopolous and is often joined by Lara Spencer and other on-air personalities to present news and information.

Strahan and Roberts’ latest interaction arrived after introducing a segment where the Jonas Brothers delivered a special announcement.

The group revealed they will be headlining a pre-game concert for the 2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Strahan’s former team, the Giants.

The hockey game is set for February 17, 2024, and features the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the New Jersey Devils.

After the group’s big announcement, the GMA crew discussed one of the Jonas Brothers’ hit songs, leading to an exchange where Strahan told Roberts they’d need to have a conversation later.

Strahan tells Roberts they’ll need to talk ‘when the show is over’

After Roberts asked if the name of the Jonas Brothers’ song was “Waffle House,” her colleague Lara Spencer confirmed that was indeed the title.

“Wow,” Roberts said, adding, “Makes me think of 3 a.m., leaving the club.”

Strahan said Roberts was “a woman after my own heart,” while meteorologist Sam Champion laughed at the exchange.

“Come on, you feel me! You know!” Roberts said as she looked around the studio to see if anyone agreed.

“When this show is over, we’re gonna have a little conversation when we get back. I gotta hear all about this,” Strahan told Roberts.

The joking exchange was one of the latest between the GMA co-hosts and friends. A previous exchange during a conversation about singer Taylor Dane featured Roberts and Strahan joking over personal stories from their past.

However, they’ve kept those details under wraps as a tease for fans. Maybe someday, additional details will arrive in a tell-all book or TV show.

Meanwhile, Roberts and Strahan are busy with work away from GMA, including an exclusive interview and movie appearance.

Strahan is back at ABC and Fox TV gigs after an absence

Strahan and Roberts have been appearing on GMA with occasional absences as the holiday season is underway. He missed this past Monday’s episode with Linsey Davis filling in, but he’s since been back on the program this week.

Strahan was previously away from GMA for nearly three weeks, also missing a few episodes of Fox NFL Sunday, where he’s an analyst and commentator along with other former NFL players and coaches.

During Strahan’s lengthy hiatus, it was revealed he was away to address “personal family matters,” but the former NFL star did not provide updates or further indication about his situation.

After over two weeks away, Strahan returned to his ABC and Fox shows in November and has been appearing regularly on them.

Upon his return to GMA, Strahan told co-hosts Roberts and Stephanopolous on air that it was good to be back.

He appeared on Fox NFL Sunday this past weekend and shared a fun Instagram selfie from the studio desk, with a smiling Rob Gronkowski beside him. In the background are his fellow analysts Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw and show host Curt Menefee.

Strahan’s Sunday appearances on the Fox NFL program happen in Los Angeles, where the show is filmed. That means he’s typically absent from the New York-filmed GMA on Mondays.

There’s another busy schedule of NFL games this weekend, and Strahan will likely be on Fox NFL on Sunday, December 17, and away from GMA the next day.