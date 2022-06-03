Metropolitan Police restrain protesters who tried to disrupt Queen Elizabeth’s Trooping the Colour parade

The Metropolitan police had to restrain a number of Rebellion protesters at the Queen’s Trooping the Colour Parade. Pic credit: Backgrid

The Metropolitan Police had to restrain and arrest protesters at Queen Elizabeth’s Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.

This weekend sees the Queen, 96, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70-year reign on the throne.

Protesters, who were from Animal Rebellion, were seen being dragged away from the parade by police after they had climbed over fences and attempted to block the route of the parade.

The protesters claimed they were protesting against inaction on climate change, and poverty within the IK.

A number of protesters were arrested at the Queen’s Trooping the Colour parade

In a statement, the Met said: “A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today.

Pic credit: @MetPoliceEvents/Twitter

“The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction.

Pic credit: @MetPoliceEvents/Twitter

A third tweet stated: “Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

Animal Rebellion said they were disrupting the event due to “the Crown’s inaction on the climate emergency and their continued support for meat, fishing, and dairy, a leading contributor to climate breakdown.”

Animal Rebellion protesters said that they were protesting due to “the Crown’s inaction on the climate emergency.” Pic credit: Backgrid

Robert Gordon, a spokesperson for the group, stated: “These jubilee celebrations are set to cost the taxpayer tens, if not hundreds of millions of pounds. All whilst we are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis and families across the country are increasingly reliant on foodbanks.

“Instead, this obscene amount of money could have been used to provide instant food security and kick start a plant-based future where no child is left hungry or terrified by climate collapse. We must reclaim royal land for this.”

Animal Rebellion want the Royal family to lead in the ‘transition to plant-based farming’

Protester Beau King Houston said: “The Royal family has had decades to lead the way on a just transition to plant-based farming and has failed to do so.

“This transition is common sense and simple, we all win. 76% of currently farmed land could be rewilded and absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

“This would restore nature, spare billions of animals, and present a solution to the climate emergency, all in one act.”

The Queen stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other working Royal family members, which included Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Pic credit: Backgrid

Despite the disruption, all was well as the Queen greeted people from the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside other working Royal family members such as Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were present at the event, they weren’t allowed to stand on the balcony due to not being working Royal family members.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated: “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision to step down from their senior roles in 2020.