Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex have reportedly landed in the United Kingdom with their two children Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week along with the rest of the royal family. The Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign on the throne.

According to Page Six, the Sussexes landed in London in the afternoon on Wednesday 1, June with a small team of staff. They’re said to be staying at Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle.

Speaking to Page Six, a spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

Queen Elizabeth to meet great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time

There have been many reports that the Queen will be meeting her great-granddaughter Lilibet, 11 months, for the first time on the baby’s first birthday this Saturday, June 4.

The Queen has already met Archie, as she first met him in 2019 at Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t be on Buckingham Palace balcony

Although Prince Harry and Meghan will be attending many events for the Jubilee celebrations, it’s been confirmed that they along with Prince Edward won’t appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the family.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated: “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen.”

Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other working royal family members are set to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the Queen.

Whilst Prince Andrew had his royal patronages and military titles tripped away, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from public duties in 2020.

Announcing their decision to step down on Wednesday 8, January 2020, the Sussex Royal Instagram account stated: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

It’s been reported that during the Jubilee celebrations, Prince Harry and Meghan will not carry out their own engagements so they don’t overshadow the Queen.