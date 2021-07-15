Melissa McCarthy has wonderful sign of support for injured SVU star Mariska Hargitay

Melissa McCarthy has great support for Mariksa Hargitay Pic credit: CBS/NBC

Mariska Hargitay is getting some support from a famous fan.

On Wednesday, Emmy award winner Melissa McCarthy tried to drum up support for the Law & Order SVU star as she recovers from a broken ankle.

The (literal) sign of goodwill has become a viral sensation.

McCarthy and Hargitay’s friendship

While she’s never appeared on a Law & Order episode, Melissa McCarthy does have a long friendship with Mariska Hargitay.

The actresses have often met at Emmy parties and other events and McCarthy, like many celebrities, is a fan of SVU.

She also supported Hargitay when the actress revealed over the Fourth of July weekend that she had broken her ankle while attending a screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons.

It appeared that Hargitay had slipped on the wet pavement after a rainstorm. She posted photos of her right foot in a cast and had to get surgery on it.

This led to McCarthy doing a fantastic show of support for Hargitay.

McCarthy’s supportive sign

On Wednesday, video began circulating of a masked woman in a military onesie standing outside a Wienerschnitzel on Almeda Avenue in Los Angeles holding a sign “Honk if you’re praying for Mariska Hargitay’s recovery.”

McCarthy confirmed it was her in a funny Instagram post with the line, “If you can’t produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best thing is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign.”

The video soon went viral, and Hargitay herself had to respond to McCarthy’s wonderful gesture by sharing it on her own Instagram feed.

“Above and beyond,” she wrote in the caption. “Honk if you’re blown away by @melissamccarthy’s heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for.” She added the tongue-in-cheek hashtag “#hopeshegotmeatakeoutschnitzel.”

What’s next for Hargitay and McCarthy

The gesture was great on McCarthy’s part given she lives in San Fernando Valley, quite a drive from L.A.

Hargitay has been upbeat about her injury, posting on her Instagram photos of being laid up in bed and ordering walkie-talkies.

It remains unclear if Hargitay’s injury will be written into Law & Order SVU’s upcoming 23rd season or if Olivia Benson will simply be hanging out behind a desk for a few episodes.

McCarthy remains busy. She just wrapped up a cameo as a “fake Hela” for the upcoming Thor: Love & Thunder. She’s currently filming her role as the villainess Ursula in the live-action version of the Disney classic The Little Mermaid.

While it seems sad Hargitay has to spend her summer lying around in bed, at least she has a famous friend leading the way for folks hoping she gets well soon.

Law & Order: SVU season 23 debuting this fall on NBC.