Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams says she made fun of him after seeing him nude in Broadway play

Meghan Markle teased costar Patrick J. Adams after seeing him nude on Broadway. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams says the actress made fun of him after seeing him nude in a play in Los Angeles.

Meghan attended the play, which featured male nudity. According to Patrick, Meghan had “a good time” making fun of him.

Patrick J. Adams appeared on the tv show Suits with Meghan Markle for eight seasons. Both actors left the show before the last season, with Meghan marrying Prince Harry and Patrick spending time with his wife Troian Bellisario.

Megan Markle teased her co-star after seeing him nude in a play

Meghan Markle saw Patrick J. Adams nude during the first season of Suits. Adams starred in a play while the first season aired, and Meghan went to see the show.

The play was Bill Cain’s 9 Circles, and it showed in Los Angeles and featured scenes that included full-frontal male nudity.

Patrick spoke to ET about Meghan’s reaction and said, “She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after. So, maybe she’d like a repeat performance.”

Adams stars in Take Me Out and extends an invitation to Meghan. He said, “I would love for Meghan to come and enjoy the show. I’ll send her an invite for sure.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Take Me Out is a Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning play about a professional baseball player‘s sexuality. Take Me Out includes more nudity from Adams.

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams starred together on the tv show Suits

Meghan and Patrick starred together on USA show Suits. The show ran from 2011-to 2019, but Adams and Markle left after the eighth season. The show aired for nine seasons total. The actors played coworkers and lovers, Mike Ross and Rachel Zane.

At the time of their departure, NBC wished the two well wishes. NBCUniversal executive Chris McCumber said, “While we’re excited for season eight, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to Suits season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best.”

Patrick J. Adams previously came to the defense of his Suits co-star. In a scathing tweet about the Royal family, Adams wrote, “just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance.”

Patrick Adams and Meghan Markle left Suits at the same time

Meghan Markle left Suits after eight seasons to marry Prince Harry. She and Prince Harry have two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Patrick also left the show after eight seasons. He left the show to spend time with his new wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario. Troian and Patrick got married in 2016 and attended Meghan’s wedding.

The couple has two daughters, Aurora Avery, born in 2018, and Elliot Rowena, born in 2021.

Take Me Out will be on Broadway this spring and stars Patrick Adams, Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.