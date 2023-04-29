Meghan Markle’s estranged father makes ‘death bed’ plea to ‘fix things’

Meghan Markle’s estranged father claims he wants to make amends with his daughter.

In an interview teased as the last ever, Thomas Markle made a “deathbed plea” and asked, “How can I fix this?” while holding a childhood photo of his daughter.

Also in the clip, Markle’s sister and brother criticized their half-sibling. Her sister said the Duchess of Sussex “would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for Dad.”

The segment, which will air on 7 News Spotlight on Sunday, claims that “treasured memories, secret tapes, and home truths are all coming out,” as videos and photos of Markle were shown.

Meghan’s half-siblings, Samantha and Thomas Jr., are seen watching some of the clips.

In May 2018, the 78-year-old became a subject of controversy after it was revealed that he had staged photographs for a paparazzi photographer in exchange for money just days before he was set to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Thomas also underwent heart surgery that same month and was discharged two days before his daughter wed Prince Harry.

He later claimed that he was not invited to the event. In May 2022, it was reported that Thomas was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. He appeared to be in poor health in the recent interview.

Meghan Markle addressed her father’s betrayal

During the viral 2021 interview, Oprah with Meghan and Harry, the Duchess opened up about her father.

Meghan discussed how the UK tabloid media tracked down her father and offered him gifts to get him talking.

When asked if she felt betrayed by her father eventually speaking to those tabloids, Meghan said she was unsure if she was comfortable “even talking about that.”

However, she went on to address his ‘betrayal’ with Oprah.

“If we were going to use the word betrayal, it’s because when I asked him, when we were told by the comms team, this is a story that was going to be coming out, which, by the way, the tabloids had apparently known for a month or so and decided to hold until the Sunday before our wedding because they wanted to create drama, which is also a really key point in all this,” she said.

The 41-year-old described how her father’s actions contrasted with her mother, Doria Ragland, who refused the same offers from the media.

Meghan Markle claimed Charles and the Queen advised her to write a letter to her father

In the second half of the Netflix series Harry and Meghan, the Duchess said the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles advised her to send a letter to her father, which was subsequently leaked to the media.

Meghan said she went to great lengths to get the letter to her father discretely and sent it via her business manager in Los Angeles.

In the letter, Meghan pleaded with her father to stop telling lies to the press and exploiting her relationship with Prince Harry.

The former actress then said she didn’t recognize the handwriting in the signature confirmation.