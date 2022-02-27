Meghan Markle wows in a sapphire blue dress at NAACP Awards with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has two children with Prince Harry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle made a special appearance at the NAACP Image Awards, and she stunned in a sapphire blue dress alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on stage at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday to accept the President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.

The couple launched the Archewell Foundation, using their resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice.

Meghan wears a Christopher John Rogers dress at the NAACP ceremony

The 40-year-old actress looked sensational in the figure-hugging, thigh-slit blue sapphire dress.

She wore a custom-made one-shoulder dress by Christopher John Rogers.

The Dutchess had her long wavy brunette hair to the opposite side of her exposed shoulder, with minimal jewelry and Aquazzura’s heels, completing the elegant look.

Prince Harry went for the traditional black tuxedo by Ozwald Boateng, as his wife took the fashion spotlight.

The appearance at the NAACP is a rare public showing by Meghan and Harry since they relocated to California in 2020.

Congratulations to our President’s Award recipients Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/e6tEMY5sJx — NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) February 27, 2022

The award show was a star-studded event with Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, Morgan Freeman, Kerry Washington, and many others.

The royals share two children: 2-year-old Archie and 8-month-old Lili, and have primarily been photographed volunteering rather than attending red carpet events.

Prince Harry acknowledges Ukraine in the acceptance speech

The couple took the stage to accept the award, and Markle lamented on the history of the prestigious award during her speech.

“It’s inspiring to think about the legacy surrounding the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law. And today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants like the late John Lewis,” she said continuing:

“We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees.

Prince Harry took a moment to acknowledge the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as they are currently under siege by Russian forces.

“Before we begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our continued support as a global community,” the Duke of Sussex said before thanking the African-American community for their warm welcome since his relocation two years ago.

The son of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles spoke about how he comes from a different background from his wife and their shared interest:

“I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background than my incredible wife. Yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”