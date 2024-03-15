Meghan Markle launches a new lifestyle brand and fans are ‘obsessed’

Meghan Markle has been teasing a relaunched lifestyle brand since last fall, and fans can barely contain their excitement.

The royal operated another lifestyle blog, The Tig, but shuttered it once she married her prince, Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan have been trying to rebrand themselves since their royal split from King Charles and Prince William in 2020.

In recent days, Harry and Meghan have combined their foundation and business websites under one aligned name, Sussex.com. Meghan has also retained a UK public relations expert to help with the rebrand.

According to the Daily Mail, the new brand is American Riviera Orchard, which could be a nod to the town Meghan and Harry moved to, Montecito, California.

Meghan also unveiled a new Instagram page with the same name and gained almost 400,000 followers in one day, which is a great sign of success.

Fans love Meghan’s new lifestyle launch, American Riviera Orchard

Fans of Meghan want to know more about this brand. Many questions need to be answered, such as what she will sell and at what price point.

The Daily Mail tracked down Meghan’s trademark application for her brand, which will sell “fruit butter” and “legume-based spreads,” among other items.

One fan could not stop asking questions about Meghan’s relaunch on X (formerly Twitter), saying she is “kind of obsessed!”

What do we all think of Meghan Markle's Tig 2.0 relaunch to coincide with The Diana Award? Crass or a canny business move? Anyone else getting the mid century suburban film vibes? Like she's cosplaying a character from a Richard Yates novel. I'm kind of obsessed! pic.twitter.com/BwzSUO2SA6 — Sarah-Louise Robertson (@SarahRobertson5) March 14, 2024

Another fan gushed over Meghan’s new project, writing, “The timing, the business, and how effortlessly it whispers wealth while being quintessentially Meghan, I love American Riviera Orchard.”

A fan on X posted they love America Riviera Orchard. Pic credit: @Sante_latte/X

Meghan is also filming a cooking show on Netflix

As reported by Monsters and Critics, it is well known that Meghan is a foodie, which is bearing fruit for her as she has a new food-related project.

In addition to her new American Riviera Orchard web store and online presence, Meghan will be filming a cooking show for Netflix.

An insider told Richard Eden that “Meghan is starting to film her Netflix show in a few weeks’ time. It will tie in with the American Riviera Orchard brand,” according to the Daily Mail.

Meghan is no stranger to cooking in front of an audience. Several years ago, she successfully filmed on the Today Show with Matt Lauer and shared a recipe for grilled Caesar salad with grilled shrimp.

A food show on Netflix can be the perfect vehicle for selling whatever products Meghan will showcase on her new website.