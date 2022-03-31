5 interesting things to know about Meghan Markle. ©Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Meghan Markle rose to fame after starring on the hit show, Suits.

She became even more famous upon marrying Prince Harry.

Although much is written and broadcasted about her, there are still a few things you probably didn’t know.

Keep reading for five interesting facts about Meghan.

Meghan Markle is a foodie

Meghan Markle loves food and cooking, much like the character she played in Suits.

“I love food. Unapologetically so,” she told Today in 2012. “Just like my character, Rachel Zane, I’m a foodie, so if I’m going to eat it, it has to be good.”

One of her go-to meals is roast chicken.

“There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. It’s a game-changer,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2017. “I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.”

Meghan Markle swears by tea tree oil

Meghan is no stranger to travel. While on Suits, she had to frequently fly between California and Toronto, where the show was filmed.

Markle told Allure in 2014 that tea tree oil was the one product she packed with her “all the time.”

“The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil,” she said. “It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all.”

Meghan Markle interned for the US embassy in Argentina

If Meghan didn’t become an actress, she may have had a career in politics.

She had an internship at the US Embassy in Argentina in her junior year in college.

“By my junior year I had finished most of my credits, and I applied for an internship at the U.S. Embassy, so I ended up working in the embassy in Buenos Aires for a few months,” she said in a 2013 Marie Claire interview.

“So I’m 20 years old, in Buenos Aires, in a motorcade, doing that whole thing,” she added. “I thought for sure I would still have a career in politics.”

Meghan Markle has been practicing yoga since she was 7

Meghan has been practicing yoga since she was 7 years old, as her mom was a yoga instructor.

She told Best Health in 2016, “I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, ‘Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.’ In college, I started doing it more regularly.”

Meghan Markle’s first credited role was on General Hospital

You may have known Meghan from Suits or may even recognize her face as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal. But, before all of that, Meghan had a role as Nurse Jill in General Hospital.

Meghan’s parents actually met on the set of General Hospital. Her dad worked as a lighting director and her mom subbed as an assistant makeup artist.