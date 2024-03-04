Meghan Markle lands Keynote speaker role in SXSW Conference

Meghan Markle has been on a reinvention tour lately, and things are looking up for her and her royal husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan has a new stylist, one that is close to the singer Adele, who is choosing her wardrobe options. Choosing a stylist is a big step for Meghan, and it seems to work, judging by the new opportunities coming her way.

Celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi has also worked with Riley Keough, Jeremy Allen White, and Jennifer Lawrence, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Page Six reports that while Meghan had not used a stylist during her working royal days, the addition of Jamie will undoubtedly help with the “Hollywood glam” that is missing now.

Meghan’s recent working dinner was in a toned-down outfit so she could stand out, which was something she learned from Jamie. Her dinner with Terry Wood, from Oprah’s Harpo Productions, may have paid off.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meghan has announced via her revamped Sussex.com website that she is among the keynote speakers for the South by Southwest Conference (SXSW).

Meghan is chosen as an opening day keynote speaker for SXSW

The annual Conference for SXSW is on March 8-16 in Austin, Texas. The planning committee announced the lineup for opening day, and Meghan is among the women speaking on the opening day.

The keynote, as described on Sussex.com, is titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.

Meghan will be there alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen. Errin Haines serves as the moderator.

The ladies are described in the statement on Meghan’s Sussex.com website as “visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment, and philanthropy.”

SXSW announced its selections of speakers in a video on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans could not wait to congratulate Meghan on social media

As soon as the news hit Instagram, fans of Meghan and the royal family rushed to congratulate her.

One fan wrote, “That is wonderful news!!!! Congratulations Meghan!!!!”

Another commented, “SHE will not be silenced” and a third fan wrote, “I’m very happy for Meghan! This is great.”

Meghan Markle’s fans congratulate her on Instagram. Pic credit: @dukeandduchessofsussexdaily/Instagram.

Another fan wrote, “Excellent…to Meghan and all these outstanding women.”

A final look had a fan writing, “Just brilliant.”

Meghan Markle’s fans are excited for her on Instagram. Pic credit: @dukeandduchessofsussexdaily/Instagram.

It certainly looks like all of Meghan’s fans will be on hand to stream the conference and listen to the speeches of these great women. Meghan was a wonderful choice to be added to the mix.