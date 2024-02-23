Here’s why Meghan Markle toned down her normal glam for this work dinner

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is known for her glamourous looks at the events.

She is often photographed wearing jewels and costly clothes, but she recently decided to bring her fashion choices down just a notch.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, just finished a trip to Canada for their Invictus Games Foundation, which included plenty of trendy fashions, many of which were seen on television in interviews.

Now that she is back in California, Meghan was spotted having lunch with Clare Waight Keller, a former Givenchy employee at the fancy Cipriani in Beverly Hills.

She was wearing what Britsh Vogue called a “Teddy Bear” outfit, which included a black turtleneck by Bleusalt, Ulla Johnson trousers, and a Max Mara coat.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The outfit is befitting a princess and would look great anywhere, even inside a palace, let alone for a fancy lunch at Cipriani.

#MeghanMarkle Gives Trending Pointed Flats A Regal Spin. https://t.co/97TV2Q0Me3 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 23, 2024

Meghan may have wanted to ‘stand out’ by dressing down

But just hours later, at a dinner at Asanebo Restaurant in Studio City, Los Angeles, Meghan left off most of her glitz instead of a more tonal look.

Meghan met with Terry Wood at the Japanese restaurant for dinner, and she wore a casual outfit for her working dinner. Terry Wood is the executive producer of Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions Company.

He worked on Meghan and Harry’s famous interview with Oprah and may be working on a new project with Meghan, so it made sense for Meghan to adopt a more worklike ensemble for the meeting.

Meghan wore a light grey jumper and dark grey jeans with a light coat of makeup and simple jewelry, according to The Express.

A fashion editor for Khush Wedding Magazine, Vikas Rattu, told the Express that by wearing a one-tonal gray, “The color suited Meghan, in the sense that it made Meghan, the person, stand out, rather than the clothes.”

It makes sense that the glamourous Meghan would simplify everything in a restaurant of people wearing fancy dinner clothing to achieve an elegant yet stand-out look.

One can bet that all eyes were on Meghan during this meal.

Meghan sent a touching message in memory of her animal-loving friend

Meghan was back in London, at least virtually if not physically recently. She sent a video remembrance to her friend Oli Juste, a patron of the Mayher Center in London for animals.

Mr. Juste passed away in 2022, and a video message from Meghan was shown at the unveiling of the new rescue wing named after him.

The #DuchessofSussex has sent a personal video message in memory of an animal behaviourist friend to mark the naming of a new rescue wing in his honour.



Meghan paid tribute to dog trainer Oli Juste, who introduced her to the Mayhew animal charity, pic.twitter.com/204xpOGwCU — London Live (@LondonLive) February 22, 2024

The new Sussex.com website also had a tribute from Meghan, which reads in part, “The Oli Juste Wing is a testament to his unwavering love and commitment to our furry friends, and will improve the lives of countless animals, reminding us all of the power of compassion, connection, and care.”