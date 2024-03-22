Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spotted out at an African American Art and History event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took time from their busy lives to attend an important event in Los Angeles.

According to its website, the Kinsey Collection sponsored an event celebrating Women’s History Month and the Power of Black Women.

Meghan and Harry visited the show, the African American Arts and History event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This was the first time the couple had been publicly seen since before the Diana Awards and the speculation about what was going on with Kate Middleton. Everyone is eagerly awaiting an update about her medical condition.

Princes William and Harry celebrated their mother separately at that event. William was present in person, and Harry appeared via video link, indicating they still have not reconciled.

Fans shared photos of Harry and Meghan at the event in Los Angeles on social media, thanking them for their support.

A fan thanked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for supporting an event. Pic credit: @msshaunrobinson/Instagram

Fans called the night ‘magical’ as they shared photos of Meghan and Harry

The Kinsey Collection, started by Bernard and Shirley Kinsley, travels around the country showcasing art by African-Americans from before the formation of the United States until now.

It is unknown if Harry and Meghan’s foundation, The Archewell Foundation, provided any support monetarily or if they just lent their support by physically attending the event.

In one photo, Harry and Meghan held microphones and, presumably, gave a speech about the show.

The photo’s caption read, “Once upon a time…A magical night of history and culture with the Kinsey family…” Harry and Meghan smile as they pose for the cameras.

Another fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a portion of a video with Meghan speaking about the event.

Duchess Meghan speaks at The Kinsey Collection event showcasing African American Arts and History held at SoFi stadium LA.#HarryandMeghan @KinseyCollect pic.twitter.com/n9ZogQdbor — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) March 22, 2024

The couple looked great as they stood before the crowd while supporting a great cause.

Meghan’s lifestyle brand still has no products at present

Meghan’s relaunching of her brand may be taking longer than she planned. The relaunch of her Instagram presence has been pushed from last fall until now, but it isn’t without problems.

Meghan launched a new lifestyle brand named American Riviera Orchard on Instagram, but where are the products? Fans indicated they were excited to see what she would offer for sale.

Thus far, she has an Instagram page with no products for sale. There are rumors that a Netflix cooking show she is filming will debut at an unknown time.

Everyone continues to wish Meghan the best with her new brand, and we hope to see some products soon.