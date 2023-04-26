Meghan Markle accused of copying Kate Middleton with new look

Meghan Markle debuted a new look as she appeared via a video link at her photographer friend Misan Harriman’s TED Talk over the weekend.

Numerous reports have fueled rumors about the relationship between the sisters-in-law and their alleged feuds.

Now fans seem to think Markle’s gorgeous glam look is copying Kate Middleton’s style, and they took it a step further, accusing the Duchess of having plastic surgery.

A Twitter troll blasted the 41-year-old, claiming she desperately wants to emulate her sister-in-law.

“PLASTIC SURGERY ALERT? Sad Meghan markle wants to be Kate Middleton so bad. Pathetic creature,” the tweet said, featuring images of Markle and Middleton, continuing:

“Tom cruise any never walking you down red carpet. Can’t erase the rodent narc eyes. #PrincessofWales #MeghanMarkleIsAGrifter”

Markle also received praise for her new look with a tweet gushing over her new appearance, but the tweeter speculated as to whether she had some cosmetic work done.

“Our good sis, Meghan Markle looks good! ✨” the tweet said, continuing: “Is it the new hair, being stress free & living on her own terms orrrrrr we noticing a few tweakments?”

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, a royal author told The Daily Telegraph Australia that the Princess of Wales resents Markle because she was prevented from visiting Queen Elizabeth in Balmoral Castle before she died so Meghan wouldn’t.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly relieved Meghan Markle will not attend the coronation

Markle not attending King Charles III’s coronation ceremony next month has reportedly brought a sense of “relief” to the Princess and Prince of Wales, according to royal expert Eloise Parker.

Parker told Entertainment Tonight that the royals will have some relief” with Markle’s absence from the event “because less emphasis is going to be on them.”

She suggested that the former actress’s attendance will fuel speculation about their relationship with Prince Harry’s wife.

The royal expert told the outlet that Meghan not attending the coronation will avoid any dramatic moment, and Middleton prefers to keep things “firmly under wraps.”

While Prince Harry will attend, Markle will remain stateside with her two children, Lilibet and Archie, who turns 4 years old on the same day.

Kate Middleton reportedly feels Harry & Megan Netflix revelations were a ‘betrayal’

Prince Harry and Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released last year, caused a stir will the allegations raised against the royal family.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not issue a response, a source told Us Weekly that Middleton felt “betrayed” by the doc.

“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” they said.

Middleton and Markle have not seen each other since the six-part documentary aired in December, and they are not expected to have a reunion any time soon.