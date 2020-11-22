Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Nicole clearly not friends as rapper’s ex-BFF reacts to Shots Fired lyrics

It’s become apparent that Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Nicole are not friends now, as many fans believe the hip-hop star recently took aim at her ex-bff in a new track.

In Megan’s Shots Fired lyrics, listeners heard the rapper deliver certain bars which seem to be about Torey Lanez as well as her former best friend.

The lyrics, along with some people’s social media comments, brought out Kelsey Nicole’s reactions, as she was clearly not happy with what Megan or fans said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What do Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Shots Fired’ lyrics say?

On Friday, November 20, Megan Thee Stallion’s newest album, Good News, arrived for the masses to consume. It features 17 tracks, including the opener Shots Fired.

Longtime hip-hop fans will recognize the Who Shot Ya? beat. It became a major hit on the streets for the late Notorious B.I.G. under Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.

Fast forward to 2020, and Megan has used that classic beat to fire some shots back at Tory Lanez and her former friend, Kelsey Nicole.

“And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted/You offered M’s not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited, hmm/Now y’all in cahoots, huh, you a p**s in boots,” she raps on her intro track.

That particular bar is rumored to be specifically about Tory Lanez and Kelsey Nicole. Lanez has denied the claims that he offered anyone hush money after this past July’s shooting incident and subsequent charges against him.

The second verse of Megan’s song brings even more heat and is also possibly aimed at Kelsey.

“Who you takin’ shots at, goofy-a** b***h?/Watchin’ me succeed from your knees, suckin’ d**k/I know you want attention from the n****s that I get/I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place,” Megan raps.

Kelsey Nicole reacts to disses online

Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Nicole’s situation with Tory Lanez is rumored to be the basis of the lyrics mentioned above. Those scathing lyrics have now brought several online comments from Meg’s ex-BFF aimed back at her.

Someone commented about Kelsey saying, “Wanna be meagan [sic] so bad it’s sad.” That brought a reply from Kelsey saying, “lol I would never want a soul like hers. Face & body don’t mean s**t. Relax.”

An Instagram account, @theshaderoom, provided a screenshot of the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Another person commented on social, “I know you want attention from the n****s I get..” referring to Megan’s rumored line in Shots Fired about Kelsey. That brought Kelsey to reply, “the most weirdo s**t she could’ve ever said.”

See the original comment and reply in a screenshot on @theneighborhoodtalk Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

July shooting incident brought charges, rumors

The shooting incident occurred back in July of this year, with Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in her foot. Megan alleged a month later that rapper Tory Lanez was responsible for the shooting.

Rumors also popped up that Megan’s friend Kelsey Nicole was cheating with Tory Lanez or even involved in the shooting. Kelsey was in the same car that Megan and Tory had been in prior to the shooting incident, so Kelsey was said to be a witness. However, she stayed quiet about it all for months, sparking the rumors that it was due to her dating Lanez.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Kelsey previously replied to someone who brought up the notion that Kelsey shot Megan. Kelsey denied that rumor, saying, “That’s cap. I ain’t do nothing but the right thing that night. What any friend would do.”

Tory Lanez’s charges are still ongoing at this time. This past week, TMZ reported that his attorney appeared in L.A. County court and entered a not guilty plea on Tory Lanez’s behalf.

Back in October, the L.A. County D.A.’s office charged Lanez with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez posted his $190,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion.

If convicted of his charges, Lanez faces as much as 22 years and eight months behind bars.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new album and Shots Fired lyrics arrive just as Megan is set to perform at Sunday’s American Music Awards. Megan is also nominated for five awards, including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist in Rap/Hip-Hop.