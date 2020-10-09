Tory Lanez responds to charges from the Megan Thee Stallion shooting as he faces 22 years in prison

Tory Lanez has responded to the charges stemming from his alleged involvement in Megan thee Stallion shooting.

The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, previously denied Megan’s accusations after she named him as the shooter.

Lanez claims in his album DAYSTAR he was framed for the shooting and revealed the two were previously in a relationship. A report alleged that Peterson texted Megan an apology, but he denied being the shooter.

The 25-year-old rapper initially claimed she cut her foot on glass and was treated for her wounds. On the other hand, Tory was initially booked for possession of a concealed weapon after he was accused of not defending Megan in a confusing twist.

Megan claimed she feared the police might start shooting if she revealed a gun caused her injuries following the high-profile deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” Megan said.

Lanez currently faces several charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and personal use of a firearm.

If convicted, Tory faces 22 years in prison.

Tory Lanez responds to the criminal charges

The Canadian rapper responded on Twitter concerning the charges. He clarifies his charge is not a conviction and claims that the truth will come in time without further details.

“[Time] will [tell]… and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate [you,]” wrote Tory on Twitter.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office accuses the rapper of personally inflicting great bodily injury and noted that the case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.

The attorney’s office also claims the shooting stemmed from an argument while riding in the SUV.

“On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle, and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.”

On his album DAYSTAR, Tory confirmed the rumor that flirting with Kylie led to the argument after the Savage rapper invited him to a house party.

Megan Thee Stallion has not responded to Tory’s claims of innocence on his album. Her single Savage and Cardi B’s collaboration “WAP” — both released in 2020 — hit number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.