Megan Fox dragged after asking fans to pitch in for friend’s GoFundMe

Megan Fox recently asked fans and followers to assist with a friend’s GoFundMe page, leading to outrage from many individuals.

The multimillionaire indicated her friend and longtime nail tech, Brittney Boyce, needed financial assistance for her father’s medical bills.

Based on an Instagram Story that Fox shared, Boyce’s 65-year-old dad is battling pancreatic cancer, so she launched the GoFundMe campaign.

It has a goal of $30,000 so that he can “focus on himself and not the stress on finances” associated with his medical situation.

“My friends dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer if you guys are able to help please do,” Fox wrote in text on her IG Story to share the GoFundMe.

Fox received backlash for asking others to help with the cause due to her status as a wealthy Hollywood star who is also dating a wealthy recording artist.

Social media users blast Megan Fox for GoFundMe request

Following Fox’s request for fans and followers to help with her friend’s father’s medical expenses, many individuals reacted on social media.

“Megan fox sharing a gofundme for 30k has got to be a joke 😂 as if she isn’t rich as f**k and could help their friend immediately lol,” one Twitter user wrote with a screenshot of Fox’s IG Story.

“Then write him a check boo-boo you got 30k right now! The nerve. gross,” another Twitter user wrote.

One Twitter user suggested Fox could just “sell a Berkin bag” from her closet and donate all the necessary money to the GoFundMe.

A Twitter user replying to TMZ’s tweet about Fox said it was “tiring” to see rich celebrities asking for help with GoFundMe campaigns and “especially from a rich celebrity who also has a rich celebrity husband.”

However, someone replied that it was not Fox’s responsibility to pay for the treatment, and she “did use her fame for a good purpose” by bringing awareness to her friend’s cause.

What are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s net worths?

Actress Megan Fox became known for her breakout role in Transformers and its sequel, which also starred Shia LaBeouf. She’s since appeared in numerous cameo roles for shows and movies and as characters in films such as 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 2021’s Till Death.

The 37-year-old is among the stars in the upcoming action movie, Expend4bles, starring alongside Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Andy Garcia.

Fox also appeared in music videos for Panic! At the Disco in 2009 and Eminem in 2010. More recently, she appeared in the Bloody Valentine music video for the song of the same name by her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

In addition to acting, Fox is known as a model and was considered the “It girl” as she rose to stardom and began gracing various magazine covers. She appeared on one of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fox has an estimated net worth of $8 million through her various work.

She’s been romantically linked to hip-hop and rock recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, since 2020 when they met while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The two got engaged in January 2022 and still appear together publicly, although rumors have arrived over the past year about infidelity and a split.

MGK has released six studio albums since 2012, including 2020’s certified-platinum album, Tickets to My Downfall, and 2022’s Mainstream Sellout.

In addition to creating music and embarking on national and worldwide tours, MGK has also appeared in various movie roles. In addition to Midnight in the Switchgrass, they’ve included 2018’s Bird Box and 2022’s Good Mourning, which he wrote, directed, and produced.

Celebrity Net Worth indicates that MGK’s net worth is an estimated $25 million from his various careers and ventures, suggesting the star couple might have plenty of extra money.