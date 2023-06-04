Megan Fox shows off real curves in unedited bikini selfie

Megan Fox recently embraced her natural image as she shared a jaw-dropping set of photos with her millions of social media fans.

The star of Transformers and Jennifer’s Body appeared in one shot sans editing or filter in which her face had been cropped out of the selfie.

Fox’s body was visible in a daring black bikini as she lay back on a bed or other comfortable furniture with her legs crossed and a hand resting against her hip.

In addition to Fox’s curves, several gold and beaded bracelets were visible, along with her fiery red hair, which flowed down to her chest.

A second photo had Fox showing her face for a selfie taken outdoors with a rocky ocean scene and cloudy skies as the backdrop.

“ace of cups + the star,” Fox wrote in a cryptic Instagram caption, referring to two tarot cards.

Fox’s latest post racked up over 2.7 million likes and more than 16,400 comments for the actress and model, with many admiring her beauty in the realistic IG post.

Fans react to Megan Fox’s stunning visuals

Numerous comments poured in for Megan Fox on her second Instagram post since earlier this year after purging all of her photos and videos from the feed. That move occurred amid speculation that she and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly have been working on rebuilding trust in their relationship.

“Megan fox should be In the new barbie movie,” one individual said in a popular comment.

“She’s gonna be 70 and still look like this I love her,” another wrote.

“Fire,” wrote fellow actress and model Bella Thorne, adding a heart-eyed emoji with the comment.

Another individual gave a descriptive interpretation of the two tarot cards Fox posted about, suggesting they indicate a “time of emotional fulfillment and spiritual healing” in one’s life.

Fox and MGK had reportedly been dealing with a rough patch in their relationship, which Harper’s Bazaar reports extended back to a Super Bowl party this February. Based on the rumors, the couple had a PDA-filled date night, but Fox deleted everything off her Instagram the next day, suggesting issues with her and MGK.

They never officially called off the engagement, but as Monsters and Critics reported several weeks ago, their wedding planning is on hold as they continue reconciling their relationship.

Fox has partnered with the Boohoo brand

Several times over the past few years, Fox has teamed up with fashion brand Boohoo to offer unique collections. In her first, she gave tribute to her beau MGK with an Ohio varsity jacket.

However, Fox’s second collection brought a theme of having fun with fashion with a range of inspired items.

According to Page Six, her second collection had over 40 styles, including a $38 cutout dress, $50 cargo pants, and a $75 sparkling mesh midi. Sizes for the items went from US 2 to US 24, with prices ranging from $10 to $100.

Fox told Refinery29 that the concept came about as she’d been talking a lot about “joy and playfulness” as she wanted women to enjoy getting dressed up as much as showing off the looks.

“It is obviously about body confidence but the idea of genuinely having fun, like having joy and a playful, childlike nature, when you’re getting dressed and expressing yourself,” Fox said.

The 37-year-old may have only donned a bikini in her latest snaps, but it’s hard to argue that Fox isn’t always expressing herself in her genuinely unique way.