Megan Fox details struggle with body dysmorphia and not loving her body

Megan Fox is gorgeous and beautiful to all of us, but that doesn’t mean the star is always feeling 100% about herself.

Known primarily for her roles as an actress in Jennifer’s Body and the Transformers movies, Megan joined up with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to be one of their cover models.

As part of her profile, she got candid with the publication about all aspects of her life, including her childhood and her own struggles with her body and image.

Body image and self-esteem issues are no joke, and it seems that everyone is impacted by them.

If Megan Fox can be insecure, there’s no doubt that the rest of us can struggle with it just as much.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That said, it’s reassuring to know that we aren’t alone in this struggle, though we don’t want Megan to feel like she’s not enough.

Megan Fox opens up on ‘never loving’ her body

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself really the way other people see me. There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever,” Megan told the publication.

Being on the cover of Sports Illustrated can be hard when you don’t love yourself, but she’s still working on it.

“The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think,” she revealed.

Even as a kid, she had a hard time coming to terms with body standards and what she should look like versus what she looked like in actuality. Although landing the SI cover is a major accomplishment, it does also bring back some of those former memories of her struggling with her looks.

“When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look this way,” she explained. “And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure.”

That said, she wants people to recognize her for more than her physical looks.

Megan Fox opens up about her ‘rainbow aura’

Rather than focusing on her looks when they first meet her, she wants people to focus on her “aura,” specifically her “rainbow aura.”

The actress is sure that she brings a pleasant and colorful aura to those around her and generally seems to enjoy life in an easygoing manner.

Despite years of constant scrutiny in the media and online, Megan has a lot of patience and doesn’t tend to lose her temper often. But if she does, it’s time to run.

“It takes a lot to get me to lose my temper, I mean a lot, I have crazy patience. But when you do push me over the edge, you’re on demon time,” she said, adding, “and you better run for your life and it’s scary as f**k.”