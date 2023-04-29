Sharna Burgess praises Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox’s ‘kind and loving’ co-parenting

Sharna Burgess is showing that a blended family can work.

The Dancing with the Stars professional appeared on a podcast this week, and she discussed life as a mom. Sharna shares a 10-month-old son, Zane Walker, with her partner, Brian Austin Green.

The dancer also sang the praises of Brian’s ex, Megan Fox, with whom he shares three sons.

But just because Megan and Brian separated didn’t mean they didn’t carve out time for their children, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River.

According to Sharna, their family was successful because the adults decided to focus on the children.

The interview provided a refreshing and modern perspective while detailing how a blended family could function with some extra effort.

Sharna Burgess praises Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s co-parenting efforts

This week, Sharna appeared on the Not So Hollywood podcast w/ Adrianna Costa. On the podcast, Sharna opened up about life as a new mom. She also discussed co-parenting with Megan Fox, the ex of her partner, Brian Austin Green.

Sharna explained that while separated parents tried to shield kids from divorce, inevitably, the children would be affected.

However, as Sharna continued, parents could focus on the kids to make the best of the situation.

Sharna said, “The reason is great is because the focus is the kids. There’s nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy, and whole environment for them.”

She added, “And they have worked so hard to make it a positive effect on the kids, to make sure everything is smooth and loving and kind always for them.”

As for specifics, Sharna said that communication was a cornerstone of an effective relationship.

She explained, “Communication, mutual respect, learning to show love for the people around you — that’s all the stuff that they’re watching, and that’s so important.”

Additionally, Sharna challenged the “archaic” notions that exes couldn’t be friends and that co-parenting was hard.

The 37-year-old even revealed some exciting plans, including a trip to Universal theme park after she taped the podcast.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s relationship

Sharna and Brian’s relationship seemed to move fast — the two began dating in 2020 and disclosed their relationship in January 2021.

Soon after revealing their relationship, Brian and Sharna started working together on Dancing with the Stars.

The two appeared on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars and came in 13th place.

However, all was not lost for the couple, who received the ultimate honor — a child.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, last June, the couple welcomed their first child together.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.