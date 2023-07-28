Megan Fox addresses GoFundMe outrage, calls her critics ‘psychos’

Megan Fox is setting the record straight after outrage from critics about a GoFundMe she shared for her nail technician.

Earlier this week, Megan posted a link to the GoFundMe in an effort to help her nail tech’s father pay medical bills after a cancer diagnosis.

That didn’t sit well with seemingly anyone, as many pointed out that Megan is a multimillionaire and could easily foot the bill herself rather than asking her fans and followers for money.

Now, Megan has taken the time to address those critics, explaining why she opted to share the fundraiser.

She also made it clear, in a not very nice way, that she will help but that she will do it privately.

Here’s what Megan had to say.

Megan Fox addresses ‘weirdos’ and ‘psychos’ that called her out over GoFundMe

“Hey weirdos. Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe Brit doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?” Megan Fox began in a lengthy statement shared to her Instagram Stories.

“So instead she asked me to post the gofund me so that many people could donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal.”

She went on to explain that if her nail tech, Brittney Boyce, needed more help from her, she could come to her directly.

Megan then said that if or when she did assist in paying for the tech’s father’s medical bills, she would do so privately.

Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan ended her message by taking aim at her critics, writing, “so try again on another day (probably tmwr!) with some different bulls**t you bunch of psychos.”

GoFundMe goal raised after Megan Fox shared

Another point of contention with Megan Fox’s GoFundMe critics was the fact that Brittney Boyce doubled the GoFundMe goal after the Jennifer’s Body star shared the link.

Initially, they were trying to raise $30,000 for her dad, as mentioned by several outlets covering the initial reaction of her followers.

Soon after the share, that amount was increased to $60,000 in a move that raised eyebrows and had many questioning what was going on.

So far, the total donated is nowhere near the goal. At the time of this writing, there has been a total of $8,675 collected in the six days that the GoFundMe page has been active.