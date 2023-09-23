Maury Povich offered to do DNA test for Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to determine if they are brothers

Former talk show host Maury Povich is ready to come out of retirement to help Matthew McConaughey, 53, and Woody Harrelson, 62, officially figure out their family situation.

Povich, 84, is known for his popular tabloid show, Maury, which featured the reveal of DNA test results to determine paternity in any disputes or confusion amongst couples.

Those tests can also determine other familial connections, such as if two people are related as brothers.

While Povich’s show stopped airing in 2022, he said he’s willing to return for a primetime show to determine if actors Harrelson and McConaughey are brothers, something more than a few people have suggested.

During an E! News segment featuring Matthew McConaughey, he was shown a video from Maury Povich, who said he could help him and Harrelson.

“Matthew, I don’t know you. Woody, you’re my pal. But guess what? I would come out of retirement. We could do primetime DNA, Maury’s back with Woody and Matthew. I’ll even get my showtime color back in my hair. Woody’s got my number. I’m ready,” Povich said.

“I don’t know if we’re gonna be doing it on your show, but I like the way you think,” McConaughey said in reacting to the Povich video.

While there’s a nearly 10-year age difference, McConaughey and Harrelson were born in Texas. Along with their close friendship and an interesting comment from McConaughey’s mother, rumors continue to swirl that the actors are related.

McConaughey and Harrelson spoke about the possibility

The speculation that the two award-winning actors are somehow related apparently came about due to remarks from McConaughey’s mother, Kay, also known as “MawMac.”

While on Stephen Colbert’s show, Woody Harrelson spoke about a group conversation they all had in Greece about his father having “no regrets.”

“I’ve known ‘MawMac’ a long time and she goes, ‘I knew … your father,'” Harrelson said of part of their chat.

He mentioned that her pauses while saying things about his dad were “filled with innuendo.”

McConaughey also brought up that his mother was “the one that started this whole thing” while sharing a similar story on Kelly Ripa’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, and more recently on Access Hollywood.

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey told Ripa, adding, “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.'”

He also brought up the innuendo with how his mother said “knew,” suggesting that she may have known Woody’s father intimately.

When asked about having a DNA test determine if they are brothers, McConaughey told Ripa, “This is what we’re on the precipice of now.”

Actors to co-star in a show about their close friendship

While it’s still unconfirmed if McConaughey and Harrelson brothers, it’s hard to argue against their close friendship. That friendship has even led to a new show they’ll appear in called Brother From Another Mother, an Apple TV+ comedy.

According to Vulture, the show will feature them playing fictional versions of themselves loosely based on their real lives. The synopsis involves Harrelson’s character and his family having to move into McConaughey’s character’s ranch in Texas.

They’ve previously appeared together on-screen for the critically acclaimed first season of HBO’s True Detective and the satire film EdTV.

Meanwhile, many people want to know if Harrelson and McConaughey are really brothers from another father.

Earlier this year, Povich shared a video teasing his intention to come out of retirement so he could settle a “celebrity DNA feud.” Over 278,000 individuals liked the post, which appeared on @officialmauryshow’s Instagram.

It appears he has that feud, and the world is waiting to find out, but it’s up to McConaughey and Harrelson to choose Maury Povich as the host for their big event!