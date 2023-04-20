Woody Harrelson admits Matthew McConaughey may be his biological brother, wants a DNA test

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey have recently teamed up for their new Apple TV+ comedy Brother From Another Mother, which follows a fictionalized version of their real-life friendship. It describes itself as “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.”

However, the recent spotlight on their friendship has made them wonder if there’s more to their close bond than just friendship.

In an interview with Kelly Ripa on her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Matthew stated that he was left wondering if he and Woody are, in fact, related.

As reported by Variety, McConaughey said, “You see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.”

This thought follows a revelation by Matthew’s mother, who said she knew Harrelson’s father.

Matthew relayed the story saying, “She said, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

Harrelson then revealed during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the pair had later done the math and discovered that nine months before Matthew’s birth, his mom had briefly split from his father.

Woody Harrelson wants a DNA test

Though the two actors may be speculating about their relationship, Woody is keener than Matthew to get to the bottom of the mystery and wants a DNA test as proof.

Variety reported that Harrelson said, “We want to go for a [DNA] test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal. I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother.”

McConaughey said on Ripa’s podcast, “Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him? It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

Matthew McConaughey releases kids’ picture book

After the success of his autobiography, Greenlights, Matthew is about to release his first children’s book called Just Because.

Just Because contains a series of life lessons, summed up in sweet, catchy rhymes, and is illustrated with beautiful drawings by Renée Kurilla.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, McConaughey said in a statement about the book, “I wrote Just Because for your kids, for my kids, and for the kid in all of us. We’re all as young as we’re ever gonna be, so let’s just keep learning.”

Just because is currently available to pre-order and is due to be released on September 12.