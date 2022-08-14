Martha Stewart hits back at ‘silly’ Pete Davidson rumor, calls him ‘the son I never had’

Martha Stewart confirms the nature of her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Martha Stewart issued a response to viral memes suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian.

Davidson and Kardashian ended their unlikely romance after nine months at the beginning of August.

It has been reported that distance got in the way of their relationship but neither party has confirmed what led to the split.

Stewart spent time with Kris Jenner after the Kardashian matriarch visited her podcast.

The pair also filmed ABC’s Martha Stewart’s Great American Tag Sale which aired in May and she visited Jenner’s home in Calabasas.

The lifestyle guru also spent time with Pete and Kim at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Martha Stewart laughs off Pete Davidson dating rumors

The 81-year-old media personality responded to the meme that suggested she could be Pete Davidson’s next romantic conquest.

Stewart was pictured holding hands with the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live star in the viral photo.

The photo was taken when she attended the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner while the comedian was still dating Kardashian.

We should’ve seen this coming. pic.twitter.com/BXzTUl3yQp — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) August 6, 2022

Martha Stewart laughed when she was asked about potentially being Davidson’s next love interest.

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she said to the Daily Mail, continuing:

“He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Pete Davidson has been open about his mental health and failed relationships.

He was engaged to Ariana Grande and had several brief romances which include Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton’s actress Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley, Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber and others.

In an interview with E! News earlier this year, Stewart noted that Pete and Kim were an unlikely match, adding that they were “much more unlikely than my steak tartare and Ruffles potato chips,” she said, before adding, “They’re cute together. They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice.”

Pete Davidson once blamed the age gap for a failed relationship

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in 2020, Davidson opened up about his past relationships and how dating famous women overshadowed his career.

“I think people only know me for my d**k… I’ve been very fortunate and lucky to date some really wonderful, beautiful, cool, talented women.”

Pete admitted his most recent breakup at the time, Kaia Gerber, didn’t work out because of their age difference.

He said, “We were dating for a few months and she’s very young and I’m f**king going through a lot… She should be having fun and s**t. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude who has issues and s**t.”

Davidson is eight years older than Gerber while Kim K is 12 years his senior.