Mark Wahlberg leaves $90 million California mansion for Las Vegas

In a new interview, Mark Wahlberg has opened up about how his family feels about moving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

The actor is married to Rhea Durham, and the couple shares four children: Ella, 19; Michael, 16; Brendan, 14; and Grace, 12.

In an interview with E! News, he revealed how his family is adjusting to living in Sin City.

“They love Vegas. I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great,” he said to the outlet.

The 52-year-old actor talked about attending the Bruno Mars, and Adele shows during their Las Vegas residency.

He also praised the restaurants in the city, which he said have lots of entertainment to keep himself and his family occupied.

Wahlberg is leaving behind his vast Beverly Hills mansion, which he put up for sale for almost $90 million last year.

According to the outlet, the actor previously detailed how his children are better off in Las Vegas to pursue their ambitions, telling The Talk that three of his children are involved in sports.

“To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams,” he said during an episode of The Talk in October, continuing: “Whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Mark Wahlberg reveals why he invested in the Tequila brand Flecha Azul

Wahlberg joined a growing list of celebrities to endorse a tequila brand after George Clooney made headlines for his reported $1 billion cash out of his Casamigos brand.

The actor invested in Flecha Azul Tequila and recently promoted the partnership at Hard Rock Hotel’s T60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper-turned-actor explained why he invested in the company.

Wahlberg said he was motivated to invest due to common interest with the co-founders Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer, a professional golfer.

Mark Wahlberg set to star in The Family Plan

Wahlberg is starring alongside Michelle Monaghan in the upcoming action comedy, The Family Plan.

The movie is produced by Apple Studios and Skydance Media, with Simon Cellan Jones directing.

According to Deadline, the flick is about “a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up with him.”

The actor will also produce the film, which wrapped up production in February. A release date is yet to be announced, and will air on Apple TV+.