Mark Wahlberg let his muscular body do all the talking despite suffering from a sunburn. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Mark Wahlberg showed off his ever-impressive physique as he soaked up the Barbados sun during a festive vacation.

The 51-year-old looked nothing short of sensational despite suffering a very painful-looking sunburn.

Mark, whose career spans nearly four decades, is no stranger to showing off his incredible abs and age-defying figure.

With over thirty years in the industry and countless hit movies under his belt, it’s no surprise Mark is still looking as fit as he did in the ‘90s.

Last week, he was snapped during a family vacation on the beautiful Caribbean island of Barbados with his wife, Rhea Durham.

The Hollywood star strutted his stuff around the beach, looking like a real-life action man.

Mark Wahlberg shows off buff biceps and painful sunburn

Mark let his buff biceps and washboard abs do all the talking as he topped up his tan.

For the occasion, Mark donned a pair of blue swimming trunks that hugged his muscular thighs perfectly.

The Transformers was joined on vacation by his wife of 13 years, Rhea, with whom he shares four children.

Mark Wahlberg showed off his action-man body while on vacation. Pic credit: T. Atwell/S.King@246Paps/Backgrid

Despite looking sensational, Mark also rocked pretty bad sunburn on his arm.

The Daddy’s Home actor completed the beach look with a larger silver watch and a selection of bracelets.

Mark Wahlberg starts his workouts with RAMP

Mark is renowned for having one of the fittest bodies in the business – but his impressive physique doesn’t come without dedication.

The dad-of-four made headlines in 2018 when he revealed how he would wake up every day at 2:30 a.m. to fit in a half workout before starting his day, as Boston reports.

He previously told Men’s Journal that his workouts start with “RAMP, which stands for range of motion, activation, and movement prep.”

Mark said these can include “things like Spiderman stretch and hip bridges, plus foam rolling.” Then, he switched things up between “bilateral and unilateral strength moves using mostly heavy bands, TRX, dumbbells, and kettlebells.”

Mark Wahlberg has ‘dialed back’ his strict fitness regime

However, Mark has since revealed he’s “dialed back” his super strict fitness regime and diet.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, he said he now wakes up at “3:30 to 4 a.m.”

Mark also starts his busy days by having a bunch of vitamins and supplements, including the likes of vitamins C and D.

He then works out for about an hour and a half, generally focusing on weight training.

The actor-turned-businessman also said he heads off to bed at 7.30 p.m. at night.

To unwind, Mark revealed he likes swimming in a nearby lake and sees a physiotherapist due to back issues.