Mark Wahlberg admits his kids are ‘terribly embarrassed’ by his former music career

Mark Wahlberg has come a long way since his days as a rapper known as Marky Mark, and his kids are “terribly embarrassed” by his former career choice.

Born Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg in Boston, Massachusetts, Mark formed his hip-hop group, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, in 1991 when he was 20 years old.

Mark Wahlberg’s career in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch

The group, also comprised of members Scott Gee, Hector “the Booty Inspector” Barros, DJ-T, and Ashey Ace, are best-known for their hit single Good Vibrations.

The song hit No. 1 on Oct. 5, 1991, Billboard Hot 100. The video, which showed off Mark’s rock-hard physique, helped launch Mark into his gig as an underwear model for Calvin Klein before moving on to Hollywood, where he became a prominent actor.

These days, Mark can reflect on his Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch days with a laugh, and he recently revealed how his children feel about his career as a rapper.

Speaking with Mario Lopez on Access Daily while promoting his new movie, Father Stu, Mark dished on his kids’ opinions of his former stage presence.

“What do the kids think of your musical past?” Mario asked Mark during their interview.

Mark Wahlberg Jokes That His Kids Are 'Terribly Embarrassed' By His Past Music Career

Mark’s kids are ‘terribly embarrassed’ by his rapper past

Mark shared, “Oh, they’re embarrassed by it, terribly,” as the audience broke into laughter. “Terribly embarrassed by it.”

Despite Mario hyping up Good Vibrations, saying it’s “still a banger,” Mark’s kids disagree.

“Listen, I don’t kind of throw it in their face, but they get a little embarrassed about it. They get a little embarrassed about everything,” Mark added.

He continued, “They just want to have their own identity and just me to be their dad and not share any other time because we make so much sacrifice just being away with work, you know? We’re compromising that time, so they just want me to be a normal dad.”

Mark’s family life and entertainment career

Mark shares four children with his wife, model Rhea Durham, whom he married in 2009. They welcomed their firstborn child, daughter Ella Rae, in 2003, son Michael 2006, son Brendan in 2008, and their youngest child, daughter Grace, in 2010.

Mark has built an impressive resume as an actor and producer, working as an executive producer on such shows as Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, and In Treatment. The 50-year-old’s film career has earned him rave reviews for his performances in movies such as Boogie Nights, The Perfect Storm, Ted, and Four Brothers.

The multi-talented superstar is also a co-owner of the burger joint, Wahlburgers, along with his brothers Donnie and Paul. The fitness enthusiast also co-founded the sport-utility gear brand Municipal.

These days, Mark is busy promoting his latest film, Father Stu, set to make its way to the box office next month. Mark will play the lead role of Father Stu, a Catholic priest who was once an amateur boxer-turned grocery store clerk whose motorcycle accident forced him to rethink his path in life.

Father Stu is scheduled to hit theaters on Wednesday, April 13.