Mark Hoppus confirms his cancer is stage 4 in heartbreaking new health update

Mark Hoppus shares a detailed cancer update, including exact diagnosis and next steps. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Mark Hoppus shocked fans last month when he revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer. The Blink-182 bassist revealed he had been undergoing chemotherapy for the last three months.

While he didn’t give many details at the time, the 49-year-old assured fans he is remaining “hopeful and positive” when he first broke the news on Twitter.

In a new update via Twitch stream, Hoppus was able to reveal that his diagnosis is “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A,” meaning that the cancer is in multiple parts of his body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma around the globe, with 18,000 cases reported each year. The aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma will target white blood cells, which wreaks havoc on the body’s immune system and ability to fight infection.

As Hoppus explained it, “the cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related,”.

“My blood’s trying to kill me,” he added.

Hoppus explained that his cancer is at the highest stage due to having spread to many areas across his body.

“It’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A.”

Mark Hoppus says upcoming test could “determine if I live or die”

Despite Hoppus’ positive attitude, his updates took a darker turn last week when he revealed he was getting ready for a test that will tell him if he lives or dies.

“It’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement.” He tweeted.

He followed up with the details during the stream, explaining, “The test is to find out if my chemotherapy is working at all. And if it is, then I go back for at least three more rounds.”

He continued, “Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations! Your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done, and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life.’ I hope.”

Mark Hoppus could need a bone marrow transplant

Hoppus clarified that regardless of how well his chemotherapy is working, he still has at least three more rounds to go.

He told fans, “If I go in tomorrow and they’re like, ‘It’s kinda working, we think it’s working,’ we’ll see. Then I’ll still do three more rounds.”

The pop-punk icon went on to explain if the chemotherapy isn’t working as doctors had hoped, it “means a bone marrow transplant.”

At the time of writing, the last update Hoppus shared was on July 16, when he tweeted after his chemotherapy.

“Had chemo on Wednesday and felt like hot garbage and haven’t really slept since. But this morning, this minute right now, I feel okay. I’ll take it.”

Pic credit: @markhoppus/Twitter

Fellow Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker previously voiced his support, telling E! News, “Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

Hoppus has upheld a positive attitude since he first revealed his diagnosis, which seems like a good sign. He reassured fans on his live stream that he’ll be okay, adding, “we’re beating this cancer, it’s just a matter of time.”