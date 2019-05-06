Blink-182 and Lil Wayne announce co-headlining tour: Hear their mashup and check out these tour dates

The worlds of hip-hop and alternative rock have collided once again as a Blink-182 and Lil Wayne co-headlining tour is on the way. The two acts will take their show on the road for several months hitting major U.S. cities.

Ahead of the first official tour date next month, the musical team-up resulted in a mashup song and video featuring the acts’ hit songs.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne release new mashup of hits

To promote the upcoming concert tour, Lil Wayne and Blink-182 combined two of their popular tracks into one mashup song. Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” is featured along with the Blink-182 track, “What’s My Age Again?”

The song alternates between Weezy busting out verses from his well-known hip-hop track before Blink 182 takes over to belt out their hit song.

The two tracks are older hits from their catalogs with Wayne’s released about a decade ago and Blink’s nearly two decades ago. However, it sent the internet into a frenzy with the collaborative magic.

A full music video of the performance arrived on various social media channels on Monday including YouTube.

Wayne’s “A Milli” arrived in 2008 and went to No. 1 on the Billboard hip-hop chart and as high as No. 6 on the Billboard US singles charts. It’s also certified two-times platinum by the Recording Institute of America.

Blink’s “What’s My Age Again?” is from 1999 and made it to No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also reached No. 2 on the US Alternative charts.

It’s not the first time that hip-hop and alternative music have crossed paths for mash-ups. The soundtrack “Judgment Night” back in 1993 featured a number of musical combos involving metal, hard rock, or alternative rock, and hip-hop.

The tracks included team-ups such as Sonic Youth and Cypress Hill as well as Mudhoney and Sir Mix-A-Lot.

A more prominent collaboration arrived in 2004 when rapper Jay-Z teamed up with alt-rock band Linkin Park for “Collision Course.”

It was a full album of mashups involving the musical acts’ hits such as “Big Pimpin’/Papercut” and “Numb/Encore.” The mashup also resulted in a DVD album which put a spotlight on Jay-Z and Linkin Park’s collaborative efforts.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne’s co-headlining tour dates

The Lil Wayne and Blink-182 team-up will hit the road for an extensive tour with shows starting in late June and wrapping up in mid-September.

The co-headlining tour is set to find its way around the United States and includes the acts appearing at the Vans Warped Tour as well. That particular date arrives on June 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A full list of concert dates is shown below.

06-27 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

06-29 Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

06-30 Atlantic City, NJ – Vans Warped Tour ^

07-01 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07-03 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07-05 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

07-06 Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

07-07 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

07-09 Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center ^

07-10 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

07-11 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

07-13 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

07-16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

07-17 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

07-20 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07-21 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

07-23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07-25 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07-26 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07-27 Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07-29 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

07-31 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08-01 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

08-02 Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion

08-04 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center ^

08-05 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

08-07 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08-08 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

08-27 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

08-30 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08-31 Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

09-02 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

09-04 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09-06 Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena ^

09-07 Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove ^

09-08 Kansas City, MO – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

09-10 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

09-13 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest ^

09-14 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09-16 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

On the dates listed above, those items listed with a “^” will have just Blink-182 performing. The upcoming concert tour will also include Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep.

Fans can find Blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert tickets at Ticketmaster.com website.