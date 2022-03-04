Marilyn Manson accuses Evan Rachel Wood of conspiracy, fraud in defamation lawsuit

Evan Rachel Wood said she was “essentially raped” in the music video for Manson’s song Heart-Shaped Glasses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/HollywoodNewsWire

Marilyn Manson has sued Evan Rachel Wood for defamation after the actress made sexual abuse allegations against him, which Manson claims are a “malicious falsehood.”

This comes after Wood recently claimed in an upcoming documentary that Manson “essentially raped” her during a 2007 music video she was featured in during their relationship.

As previously reported, the rockstar was dropped by his record label after Rachel Wood and other women accused him of alleged abuse.

He has vehemently denied the accusations made against him in statements through his lawyer.

Marilyn Manson accuses Wood of impersonating an FBI agent in lawsuit

Manson accuses the Westworld actress and her friend Illma Gore of manufacturing the sexual abuse allegations against him to profit from them.

In addition, he claims in the suit that they hacked into his social media and impersonated an FBI agent in the process.

Wood and Gore are set to appear in HBO doc, Phoenix Rising, which details Evan Rachel Wood’s relationship with Manson and the accusations against him.

The complaint, which is filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Wood and Gore of intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, violation of the Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act, and impersonation over the internet, according to the lawsuit.

Manson shared a PDF of the lawsuit on social media along with alleged text messages, quotes from Wood about their relationship, and screenshots.

There will come a time when I can share more about the events of the past year. Until then, I’m going to let the facts speak for themselves: https://t.co/WmQqhZcPPB — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) March 2, 2022

Marilyn Manson claims accusers were provided a checklist of claims to make against him

Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit claims Wood and Gore impersonated an FBI agent and falsified documents to suggest his alleged sexual abuse was an ongoing investigation.

The suit alleges they sent letters while pretending to be an FBI agent to the women who would make abuse allegations against him, adding that they were in danger.

Through his lawyer, the rocker also claims that Wood and Gore “provided checklists and scripts to prospective accusers, listing the specific alleged acts of abuse that they should claim against Warner.”

In addition, the suit filed by Manson’s attorney, Howard King, says they made false statements to the women, “including the defamatory claim that Warner filmed the sexual assault of a minor.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Rachel Wood and her friend created the nonprofit Phoenix Act, an organization to support abused women, as a cover to profit from the allegations against him.

Mason was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Wood starting in 2007. They became engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s officers raided Manson’s home in November last year and seized storage devices and other items as part of their investigation.

No charges have been filed against the 53-year-old who wants a jury trial to present his evidence against his former partner.