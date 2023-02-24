Marilyn Manson accuser claims Evan Rachel Wood ‘manipulated’ her into lying

Marilyn Manson accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline, whose 2021 federal lawsuit against Manson was dismissed last month, has filed a sworn statement rescinding sexual abuse allegations against the rock star.

In the statement, she claimed that she felt Manson’s ex-partner, Evan Rachel Wood, and her associates “manipulated” her into making false accusations against the musician.

Smithline said she had a brief consensual relationship with Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, about a decade ago during a trip from Los Angeles to Thailand.

“I succumbed to pressure from Evan Rachel Wood and her associates to make accusations of rape and assault against [Manson] that were not true,” she wrote in the declaration obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Smithline was one of several accusers who publicly accused Manson of sexual abuse in February 2021.

She said that prior to that, in 2020, she was invited to a group discussion with other women who had sexual relationships with Manson.

“I remember she asked me whether I had been, among other things, whipped, chained, tied up, branded/cut, assaulted while sleeping, beaten, or raped,” the model said in the declaration.

Smithline claimed that when she said these instances of alleged abuse never happened to her, she was told by Wood that, “just because I could not remember did not necessarily mean that it did not happen.”

“I never intended to pursue criminal charges against Mr. Warner and have no intention now of ever pursuing criminal charges, as Mr. Warner did not ever assault or abuse me,” she added.

“Looking back, I feel I was manipulated by Ms. Wood, Ms. Gore, Ms. Bianco, and Mr. Ellwanger to spread publicly false accusations of abuse against Mr. Warner.”

Evan Rachel Wood denies manipulating Ashley Morgan Smithline

In a statement to PEOPLE, Wood denied manipulating Smithline and claimed she was the one who contacted her about the alleged abuse.

The Westworld actress added that it was “unfortunate” that Smithline succumbed to alleged harassment and threats after filing the federal lawsuit.

Wood’s statement does not detail the alleged threats she claims Smithline received.

Wood claimed last year that Manson “essentially raped” her on camera in a 2007 music video featuring her while they were dating.

Manson filed a lawsuit against Wood, accusing his ex-girlfriend of conspiracy and fraud in a defamation lawsuit. In the suit, he also accused her of impersonating an FBI officer and falsifying documents.

Marilyn Manson and Esme Bianco settled a sexual assault lawsuit

Actress Esme Bianco and Manson settled their sexual assault lawsuit out of court last month.

She was among the women who filed a lawsuit against the musician in 2021. The actress accused him of rape and sexual battery.

She also claimed he had violated California human trafficking laws, according to Rolling Stone.

The terms of the settlement are unknown and have not been made public at the time of writing this report.

Manson has denied all claims of abuse through his lawyer in multiple statements, and no criminal charges have been filed.