Maria Menounos reveals if she’s expecting boy or girl

Television personality and podcast host Maria Menounos is ready to embrace motherhood as she and her husband, Keven Undergaro, expect their first child later this year.

Menounos, 44, and Undergaro, 55, have been married since 2017 and have previously mentioned struggles with trying to conceive.

That included attempting to utilize a surrogate to carry their baby, who ended up no longer being a match medically to implant their two embryos.

However, after what Menounos previously described as a “decade of trying everything,” they revealed in February that they are now expecting their first child.

Now she’s shed light on whether they’ll have a boy or girl as part of their family later this year.

In addition, they talked about the baby’s name and whether it would carry the last name Menounos or Undergaro.

Maria Menounos reveals if her baby will be a boy or girl

During her recent episode of the Heal Squad podcast and on social media, Maria Menounos officially revealed the sex of her and her husband’s baby.

She recalled that during an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s daytime talk show, she was wearing a blue or periwinkle dress, which many people thought was a sign she was expecting a boy. However, that’s not the case.

“We’re very excited to announce that we have a baby girl coming,” Menounos said during the podcast, also sharing the news on Instagram.

“Kev and I are so excited to share with all of you in our @healsquad and beyond that we are having…..a girl!!!! We are over the moon excited!” she shared in an IG post.

“We are reading baby books, working on the nursery and just overall preparing for this beautiful new addition to our lives. She is already so loved and we cannot wait to meet her. And her name isn’t Gertrude. Lol any guesses on her name? Any great suggestions?” she asked her followers.

“We’ve been thinking about names for years, ’cause as you may or may not know, this has been almost a 10-year journey for us,” she said on the podcast. “We’ve thought about names forever, and I think we’ve come up with the perfect name for this baby.”

While she didn’t spill the details on the name yet, she shared that it will have Undergaro “within her name” and Menounos as the surname.

Menounos revealed pregnancy after a ‘decade of trying everything’

Menounos shared the exciting news that she and Undergaro were expecting their first child this past February with a statement via People.

“Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby. Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing.”

Based on People’s report, Menounos revealed she’d first started IVF treatments in 2012 and called it a “frustrating process,” as she had to use “different services, different people” over many years.

In 2018, she and Undergaro first considered surrogacy following advice from Menounos’ friend Kim Kardashian.

“I was grateful that I had her to share and help me,” Menounos said of the reality TV star, whose daughter Chicago and son Psalm arrived thanks to surrogacy.

In 2021, Menounos revealed that she and Undergaro’s first surrogate was no longer a match medically. She was close to giving up on her journey to try to have a child due to the frustrations of it all, but thankfully things worked out for the best for her and Undergaro.