Maria Menounos has had a lengthy career in the entertainment industry, and she seized the opportunity to share some of her past looks ahead of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame event.

Though it may surprise some, Menounos has quite a history with the popular wrestling organization.

Menounos is a lifelong fan of the sport and is one of few who have been able to take their love of wrestling from outside of the ring into the organization as an active participant.

Her first appearance with the wrestling company came in October 2009 when she was a guest host and diva tag team participant for WWE Raw. Since then, Menounos has made several other appearances, including a 2013 match that found her partnered with wrestling legend Natalya as they defeated Brie Bella and Eva Maria.

In addition to participating inside the ring, Menounos has also acted as the pre-show host for the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet, where she has sported many stunning looks over the years.

In anticipation of the WWE Hall of Fame 2023, Menounos took her social media followers on a journey to the past by revisiting some of her best looks.

Maria Menounos posts throwback to past WWE Hall of Fame looks

Over on her Instagram, Menounos shared a multi-part upload of shots taken on the red carpet of WWE’s Hall of Fame red carpet from years past.

The first snap featured a sizzling Menounos as she stood in front of the Hall of Fame logo. Donning a hot pink dress, Menounos’ fit figure took center stage as the clothing featured midriff cutouts that showed her impressive abs.

Menounos went all in with the look and kept her hair simple with wet-looking waves that fell down her shoulders and past her chest.

The thigh-high slit of the dress helped to show off Menounos’ strappy heels for the event.

A swipe right found Menounos in another dazzling outfit. This time, she wore a glittering minidress and matching thigh-high boots as her straight hair fell past her waist.

Other gorgeous outfit choices included a floor-length, bright yellow maxidress, a satin off-white minidress, and another form-fitting grey gown that proved Menounos can pull off the most stunning attire.

“Throwback to a few of my @wwe Hall of Fame looks!! I look forward to this every year, and I am so excited for tomorrow nights ceremony! Which look is your fav?!” she captioned the post.

Maria Menounos says using leg weights helps her hit daily exercise goals

Given Menounos’ love for wrestling, it’s important for the media personality to stay on top of her fitness.

According to Menounos, one of the best ways she works on fitness daily is by using leg weights.

Over on her official website, Menounos explained that using the weights, which wrap around her ankles, allows her to “burn some extra calories” while performing everyday tasks.

Menounos also noted the importance of knowing your limits as an advocate for wellness and listening to one’s body.

“Just do what you can that day. If all I can do at the time is get on the treadmill and walk for 10 minutes, that’s okay,” she shared. “I do what I can and don’t have guilt.”