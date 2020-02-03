Marc Anthony posts sweet message to daughter Emme after she performed with mom J.Lo at Super Bowl halftime show

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Marc Anthony posted the sweetest of messages to his daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz, on Instagram last night, after his 11-year-old daughter teamed up with her mom Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Lopez and Shakira brought us 15 minutes filled with some of their greatest hits, along with special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin, in a set that some are calling one of the best performances in recent memory.

However, some believe Emme stole the show when she and a group of other kids joined Jenny from the Block for a mashup of mom’s hit Let’s Get Loud and Shakira’s Waka Waka.

Emme led the chorus of Let’s Get Loud from inside a structure that looked like a cross between a giant silver Christmas bauble and a cage.

Emme and J.Lo then appeared on stage together with Lopez draped in a Puerto Rican flag, as Emme belted out the lyric “born in the USA” while Lopez roared “Let’s Get Loud.”

Marc Anthony’s proud of his daughter

Super proud dad and no slacker on a musical stage himself, Marc Anthony took to Instagram to sing his daughter’s praises after Emme’s performance.

Marc posted a picture of her on stage to his 10.6 million Instagram followers. In the caption, he gushed, “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours.” Aww, isn’t that the sweetest?

Emme was a popular performer

As of the time of writing, the post has received nearly 800,000 likes, and most commenting agreed with Emme’s proud father, saying that she did an “AMAZING” job, while many others responded with a series of heart-shaped emojis.

Twitter also heaped praise on little Emme, with some users describing her performance as the “best part” of the halftime show

The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira ❤️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/epe0c2PJvW — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020

Another Twitter user suggested that Emme was “absolutely killing it.”

baby emme absolutely killing it. look at this little star #jlo pic.twitter.com/UKw9Dbu3yc — mariam (@iownlovato) February 3, 2020

“J Lo’s daughter Emme bringing it! Very cool,” another fan said.

J Lo’s daughter Emme brining it! Very cool pic.twitter.com/moAurkKKQZ — Jason Appelbaum (@JasonAppelbaum1) February 3, 2020

This isn’t the first time mom and daughter have worked together, in 2018 then 10-year-old Emme appeared in a video for Lopez’s single Limitless.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez were married for ten years, tying the knot in 2004 before divorcing in 2014. The pair had two children together, Emme and her twin brother Maximillian David Muniz, who were born in 2008.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Marc Anthony in recent months as his multi-million dollar luxury yacht, the Andiamo caught fire and sank in Florida last December.