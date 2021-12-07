Maluma net worth 2021: How much the Latin superstar is worth and how he earned so much money

Maluma’s net worth and how he earned his money. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Latin music has been taking over the world in recent years, and one of those artists who has contributed to that success is Maluma.

The Colombian-born singer first kickstarted his career in his teens and has morphed into an award-winning star who has bagged himself huge collaborations with a number of icons.

How much is the music powerhouse worth? Keep reading to find out.

Maluma’s net worth in 2021

As of 2021, Maluma’s net worth is an impressive $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nine years ago, the Hawaii hitmaker released his debut studio album — Magia — after signing a deal with Sony Music Colombia. Since his first LP, Maluma has ventured into fashion, acting, and embarked on huge tours. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he is a financial giant.

How did Maluma earn so much money?

As of writing this, Maluma has released five studio albums, three of which have topped the US Latin charts.

Despite predominantly singing in Spanish, his music has still managed to achieve global success and has allowed him to collaborate with many huge names, including Madonna, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Jason Derulo, and The Weeknd, to name a few. With 18 million albums and singles sold, the 27-year-old is considered one of the best-selling Latin musicians.

Maluma has performed on several tours that have seen him play in huge arenas. As noted by Pollstar in April 2016, his touring career had grossed $62,822,450 from 116 shows.

The 11 PM chart-topper has also been a coach on both the Colombian and Mexican versions of The Voice for a couple of seasons.

Along with his music, fashion has also played a big part in his journey to the top. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Maluma and designer Balmain had partnered up to release a collection. According to Billboard, it was the first time the brand had teamed up with a celebrity to release a line.

In Spring 2022, Maluma will drop his first collection with American department retailer Macy’s.

That’s not all Maluma has in store for next year, however. In February, he will play the role of Bastian in the big-screen rom-com Marry Me alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Previously, he portrayed the voice of Mariano in Disney’s animated Encanto.

He is currently performing on his 11:11 world tour that will visit Europe from February.

With an ongoing evolving career that continues to re-peak, Maluma’s net worth will undoubtedly increase in the next year.