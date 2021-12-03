Madonna responds to 50 Cent trolling her for ‘free the nipple’ photoshoot

Madonna slams 50 Cent for poking fun at her lingerie photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna has hit back at 50 Cent after the rapper mocked her risqué photoshoot that Instagram took down.

As previously reported, 50 Cent roasted the pop singer for the ‘free the nipple’ photoshoot. He described her as ‘shot out,’ lamenting that she is too old at 63 years of age to pose for sexy photos.

Last week, the 21 Questions rapper reposted one of the images Madonna uploaded and wrote the following:

“That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

But he didn’t stop there; 50 Cent compared Madonna to the Wicked Witch of the East from The Wizard of Oz, who gets stuck underneath a house.

He photoshopped the singer’s photo, which she flaunts her backside, under a house in a frame from the 1939 movie.

In another Instagram post, which has been deleted, 50 Cent reposted an individual recreating Madonna’s photo, adding the caption: “This is the like a virgin 63 challenge. LOL.”

Madonna calls 50 Cent jealous and phony

The pop legend took to her Instagram Story to hit back at the rapper, accusing 50 Cent of bullying, jealousy, and being a fake friend.

She shared a 2003 photo of the pair, which some outlets say is photoshopped, with the following statement:

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” Madonna wrote on the photo, adding:

“Now you decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. [You’re] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees.”

Madonna uses Yoda filter to share a message about self-confidence

Following her clap back at 50 Cent, Madonna also shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she spoke about self-confidence and being unique.

“Cheer up, things could be worse, you could be me for instance,” she said. “Personally, I like the way I look, but there are those that find it hard to appreciate people and things that are different. And they try to shame me or humiliate me or make me feel less than because I am not like everyone else,” she said in the video, adding:

“But in fact, I cherish my uniqueness and I’ve grown stronger because to be unique is to be rare.”

Madonna used a Yoda filter while posting a video to her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagram

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has mocked Madonna in an unprovoked attack. In 2019, he shared an image of the singer mocking her for getting butt implants.

50 Cent issues an apology to Madonna

The Like a Virgin managed to get a rare apology from the outspoke rapper. In a deleted post, captured by Hollywood Unlocked, 50 Cent issued an apology.

He says he didn’t mean to offend her in the statement and shared his opinion of the photos.