Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shares a rare, makeup-free selfie

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon appeared in the Savage X Fenty campaign for the second time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shares a rare selfie — this time embracing her natural look.

This comes after the 25-year-old model starred in a photoshoot for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

In the new selfie, Lourdes wore an oversized purple sweater with her brunette hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Lourdes struck a serious pose as she looked into her phone to find the right shot.

The selfie shows her fresh face with only a nose piercing and hoop earrings as accessories.

She posted the photo on her Instagram Story as she rarely shares selfies on her Instagram page.

Pic credit:@lourdesleon/Instagram

Lourdes Leon returns in new Savage X Fenty campaign

Leon donned red lingerie from the Barbadian singer’s fashion line in the photos.

She wore a red bra and red thigh-high fishnet stockings with a matching a sheer red robe in the Valentine’s Day campaign shoot.

She also posed next to Rihanna in one of the photos and other Savage X Fenty models, some of which include: Quannah Chasinghorse, Shugga Alva Claire, Soouizz, Tess McMillan, Sarah Kim Nyja, and Evan Leff, who also appeared in the campaign.

Lourdes Leon praised Rihanna for her inclusive brand

This isn’t Leon’s first time working with the lingerie brand, as she has modeled for the brand not too long ago.

Madonna’s daughter previously made her debut in the Savage X Fenty fashion show in September 2020.

In addition, she appeared in the Amazon Prime special, Savage X Fenty volume 3, wearing a teal latex bra ensemble including a thong, thigh highs, and robe with clear Amina Muaddi heels and chunky, clear beads worn around her waist and neck.

The model shared a teaser clip of the Amazon show on her Instagram, and in the caption, she praised Rihanna’s innovative brand that focused on inclusivity:

“I love @badgalriri because not only is my sis beautiful and talented, but she loves women and is striving to create a world of inclusivity and visibility. Thank you for having me be a part of this project.”

She shared other photos from the campaign on her Instagram page.

Leon isn’t the only one giving the brand high marks; Essence Magazine described Rihanna’s brand as a game-changer for its inclusivity during a time when many felt fashion brands didn’t represent them.

The company Savage X Fenty describes itself as follows:

“Savage X Fenty has disrupted the lingerie industry and redefined sexy. With accessible price points and an extensive assortment of fashion-forward styles, the brand celebrates fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity. From everyday staples to provocative pieces, Savage X Fenty has something for every mood, every vibe and every BODY.”