Madonna sports fishnets and several chains for date night with Ricardo Gomes

Madonna attending the Billboard Women in Music event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Madonna donned a Balenciaga sweater, fishnets, and an array of jewelry as she stepped out for dinner with LA-based photographer Ricardo Gomes.

The 63-year-old pop star recently attended Britney Spears’s star-studded wedding and managed to plant a kiss on the bride.

In other news, the Like a Virgin singer confirmed the rumor that she is set to perform at the New York City Pride later this month.

Madonna goes on a dinner date with Ricardo Gomes

Madonna looked stylish in pink shorts and a Balenciaga top as she enjoyed a night out at Los Angeles eatery, The Nice Guy, with Gomes.

The pop star donned dark black sunshades to keep the paparazzi flash away from her eyes. She rocked a $1,290 Balenciaga sweater with hot pink shorts. She added black boots and fishnets to complete the stylish look along with numerous silver-colored chains around her neck.

The Ecuadorian fashion photographer, who has collaborated with the pop icon in the past, wore a sports jersey and jeans.

Pic credit: Maciel-Ngre / BACKGRID

He took photos and Britney’s wedding reception as the singer tied the knot with her handsome husband Sam Asghari.

He wrote, “Thank you @madonna and @britneyspears for having me in this unforgettable and special evening. This truly was a special wedding.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He appeared to capture the recreation of Britney and Madonna’s VMA smooch at the wedding party.

The pop star tagged Gomes on the photo on her own Instagram page which was accompanied by the following caption, congratulating the beloved singer on her special day.

She wrote, “Britney you look so happy and in love 💕💕💕💖💖 I wish you and Sam all the best 💍! Last night was fun and sweaty!! 💦💦💦.”

It is unclear if the newly single pop star is dating Gomes as they have been seen out together on more than one occasion.

Madonna splits from boyfriend of three years

Madonna and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, have called it quits after three years of dating, The Sun reported in April.

The singer is 35 years older than Williams and is noted for dating young men in the past.

“Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split,” a source told the publication, continuing:

“She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

The source claims that the split was amicable, and the pair have hit a rocky stage in their relationship before moving on.

“They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings, but they are at different places with their lives,” the source claimed, adding: “With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight.”

Madonna has not released a public statement regarding their reported split.