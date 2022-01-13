Madonna shows off massive leg bruise while posing in Versace

Madonna stuns in Versace but reveals a concerning bruise on her leg. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Madonna posed for a series of photos as she rocked a Versace outfit. The 63-year-old also showed a massive bruise on her thigh, prompting several fans to express concern for the singer’s wellbeing.

However, the Queen of Pop isn’t letting the injury get in the way of having a good time.

The pop star was recently spotted dancing to Drake in stylish sunglasses with an interesting mix of people.

In the video, she hung out with NFL player Antonio Brown, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Kanye West, and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox.

Madonna debuts massive bruise on her thigh

Madonna gave fans a close look at the large bruise on her thigh on her Instagram account.

In the caption, the Like a Virgin singer made it clear that she is unbothered as she shared a series of photos.

“Life has beaten me up! Do you think I give a F**k,” Madonna said to her 17.4 million followers, adding, “Only the Devil Cares…. HOMEWEAR ………….. @versace.”

The legendary pop star pulled down her thigh-high stockings to pose for photos showing the bruise.

She also added a close-up before showing other photos — some racy while other snaps were weird in true Madonna fashion.

For example, in the last picture, she poses on a toilet with her back to the camera.

How did Madonna get her thigh injury?

Madonna, who is no stranger to taking controversial photos, did not reveal how she got the injury.

However, she had recently returned from a ski trip in Switzerland, where she hit the slopes with her family over the festive holidays.

It’s possible the singer took a tumble while skiing, but it’s purely speculative at this point.

While Madonna is unbothered about the thigh bruise, many followers shared concern.

“What happened?? 😢,” one follower wrote.

Argentine journalist Daniel Rinaldi also asked the pop star about the injury in the comment section.

“From Argentina ! What happened on your leg dear???? 🙌🙌🙌,” he wrote.

“Ouch!! 😢 Love your book quotes and you so much. 🖤🖤🖤,” another fan said.

Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagram

Others took Madonna at her word, praising the singer for brushing off the bruise.

“We are all beaten by life but the important thing is to get up and you know how to do this very well!😍,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagram

“You still a vibe‼️‼️‼️,” another added.

A fan took the opportunity to praise the pop queen.

“Just want to tell you how much I love you since I was a kid and how much you’ve inspired me through the years :’3 I even have a Rebel Heart tattoo ❤️ I love you so much Madonnita”

Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagam

Another fan said we should take Madonna at her word and not be so concerned.

“To be fair to Madonna……she literally doesn’t give a f**k 😂😂😂”