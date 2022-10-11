Madonna seemingly came out as gay on TikTok but we remember when she dated Sandra Bernhard

Singer Madonna pictured at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Madonna has got everyone talking after a viral video suggesting that she is coming out as gay.

The Queen of Pop has been an ally of the LGBTQ community for decades and was rumored to be in a relationship with the actress Sandra Bernhard in the 80s.

Madonna infamously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards and has been rumored to have been in relationships with women.

In a video shared on her TikTok account on Sunday, the Like a Virgin singer holds pink underwear and misses the trash can with the caption reading, “If I Miss, I’m Gay!”

Madonna appears happy to have completely missed the trash can and shrugs before turning away from the camera.

The video was a viral sensation with 1.5 million likes on TikTok and has been shared, garnering millions of views on Twitter and Instagram.

Madonna was reportedly in a love triangle with Sandra Bernhard and Ingrid Casares

Actor and comedian Sandra Bernhard and the pop legend were best friends in the 1980s before falling out in 1992.

During an appearance on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast, stylist Isaac Mizrahi suggested that Madonna had an affair with Sandra’s then-girlfriend Ingrid.

He was asked about their falling out again on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live, in which he claimed Madonna was also in a romantic relationship with Sandra and denied Sandra’s exclusion from her famous Sex Book was behind their falling out.

Style icon @IsaacMizrahi shares the real reason why Madonna & Sandra Bernhard fell out as friends. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/ZS8YPaUxex — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) February 24, 2022

Bernhard, who is now 66, also appeared on Jess Rothschild’s Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast and explained why she believes her friendship ended with the singer.

“I think what I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend. I’m not just somebody that’s passing through,'” Bernhard recalled.

She went on to say, “And I guess for a while we had a real friendship, but it’s hard for somebody like (Madonna). She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last.”

Madonna’s longtime fans are not surprised by her sexuality

Many of Madonna’s fans were not surprised that the LGBTQ icon is gay after years of championing gay rights and making out with women.

“People are shocked Madonna is gay?” one tweeter questioned.

People are shocked Madonna is gay? pic.twitter.com/crT0PQPT4x — ༺Wink༻ (@blahblahblyatt) October 9, 2022

Another Madonna fan reacted on Twitter, saying that Madonna being gay is old news.

“Kids on TikTok being shocked that Madonna said she was gay and like I did not sneak into the back of a Waldenbooks in the mall to take off the cover of her Sex book and see her making out with two women for this kind of cultural erasure,” the person wrote with a screenshot capturing the TikTok reactions.

Kids on TikTok being shocked that Madonna said she was gay and like I did not sneak into the back of a Waldenbooks in the mall to take off the cover of her Sex book and see her making out with two women for this kind of cultural erasure. pic.twitter.com/jXmIYg2BLP — Molly Shah (@MollyOShah) October 10, 2022

A tweeter referred to Madonna’s rumored relationships with women in the 80s.

“Madonna has been having sex with women for longer than the internet had existed, this is not news,” the person wrote.

Madonna has been having sex with women for longer than the internet had existed, this is not news https://t.co/mm2FjGTfND — 🕸Lizzy 🥀 DemonDot🕸 (@lizzylemondrop) October 10, 2022

The pop star notably supported the gay community in the 1980s when numerous celebrities feared repercussions due to rife homophobia at the time.