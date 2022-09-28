Madonna in skimpy shorts and fishnets shows off toned legs

Madonna shows off her beautiful figure at a disco-themed party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/Acepixs

Madonna celebrated her son David Banda’s 17th birthday over the weekend with a disco-themed party.

The world-renowned pop icon certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to her look, as she showed off her beautiful, toned physique with a little disco flare.

It comes as no surprise that Madonna made sure the night was perfect for her son’s birthday bash.

The singer filled the room with dozens of balloons and holographic tassels that hung from all corners of the room.

To top it all off, the floor’s aesthetic fit perfectly with the theme, as they danced upon a black and white checkered floor all night.

Madonna seemingly coordinated outfits with her son David as they both rocked glitzy green outfits for the occasion.

Madonna looks gorgeous in green

Madonna kept her fans in the loop that night as she uploaded numerous pictures and videos to her Instagram, allowing her 18.5 million followers to experience the fun from a distance.

The singer then uploaded a video that revealed her awesome green glamour.

She captioned the video, “Finally Enough Love….,,.at David Banda’s 17th Birthday Party! 🪩🕺🏾💃🎉🎂💘♎️ 🔥!”

Madonna wore a fun, silky green floral blouse with feather-trimmed sleeves. She paired it with high-waisted shorts, black fishnets, and a sparkling black fedora to finish the look.

Her son David sure didn’t disappoint with his outfit choice for the evening either.

He rocked a ’70s-inspired green sequin pantsuit, which he complemented with a black silk shirt.

He then styled with a blazer jacket with pointy shoulder pads and wide lapels. He paired the overcoat with matching wide-leg trousers.

He decided to accessorize with layered iced-out chains and a “DB” necklace to further elevate the moment.

Madonna, pop icon and phenomenal mom

Madonna has certainly earned her place as one of the most inspirational and successful pop artists.

However, there is something to be said about her admirable role as a mother.

Madonna certainly knows how to have a good time, but she’s also demonstrated how supportive and kind she is when it comes to her kids.

The singer is a reflection of what selflessness really is, as she continues to actively post her giving nature on Instagram.

Madonna and her son both looked incredible, as it was quite obvious how much fun they had, booging the night away.

Fans are excited to see what daring adventure Madonna brings to the table next.