Britney Spears wows in plunging red dress with a Madonna shout out

Britney Spears shared a throwback with Madonna from her wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Britney Spears wished Madonna a happy belated birthday with a never-before-seen throwback clip.

As two of the most notable pop icons in the industry, Britney and Madonna go way back — especially when it comes to their memorable kiss on stage at the 2003 VMAs, which they recreated at Britney’s wedding earlier this year.

Madonna turned 64 on August 16, which Britney commemorated in her most recent post.

The Toxic superstar took to Instagram with a photo of the two at Britney’s wedding reception and a video that she had admittedly kept in the vault — until now.

The photo in the swipe-through post showed the two singers side-by-side, sharing a hug while smiling at the camera.

Britney rocked a tight red minidress that featured fringed sleeves and a plunging neckline, while Madonna made her statement in a multicolored flowy gown.

The next video, however, required a bit of explanation from Britney in her lengthy caption.

Britney Spears wishes Madonna a happy birthday with tribute video

With one swipe to the right, Britney shared a fast-motion video of herself that she claimed to have taken over two years prior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wearing a see-through black crop top and bright red gloves, Britney embraced her own style of “vogue” dancing as Madonna’s hit song of the same name played in the background.

“Okay, so this was two and a half years ago ⏰ !!! I was gonna post it but the extremely low quality is not professional !!! I didn’t post it, but I found it yesterday in my phone somehow 🙄🙄 !!! It was weird because it was Madonna’s Birthday 🎂 !!!” Britney stated.

Britney continued, reiterating that Madonna was a guest at her wedding and wishing the Material Girl a happy belated birthday.

She continued, “Anyways, I did in respect to Madonna because well I think you already know that she came to my freaking wedding 👰🏼‍♀️👰🏼‍♀️ !!! I honestly still cant get over it !!! Happy belated birthday @madonna 🎉 !!! Pssss … I know it’s… REPETITIVE !!! It was a work in progress.”

Britney Spears and Madonna recreate their 2003 VMAs kiss

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the two stars had a special moment of their own during Britney’s summer wedding to actor Sam Asghari.

During the wedding reception, which took place in Britney’s lavish Los Angeles home, the pop icons shared a smooch to recreate their onstage moment from the MTV VMAs almost two decades ago.

Madonna uploaded the photo with the caption, “Britney you look so happy and in love 💕💕💕💖💖 I wish you and Sam all the best 💍! Last night was fun and sweaty!!”

After a wedding invite, a shared kiss, and a personalized birthday shoutout, it’s safe the say the friendship between the Princess of Pop and the Queen of Pop is still as strong as ever.