Madonna finally spoke out after hospitalization to assure fans she’s ‘on the road to recovery’

The Queen of Pop is seemingly back on track with her health following a worrisome emergency hospitalization last month.

After being away for several weeks, Madonna appeared in a selfie on her social media and was recently spotted in her home state. She’d been hospitalized last month due to an infection.

The 64-year-old singer was seen chatting with a friend in New York’s upper east side near her home. Madonna was dressed casually in a navy t-shirt, shorts, and Nike sneakers.

A $750 Gucci canvas hat was also part of the singer’s dressed-down look, and she wore sunglasses to protect her eyes, per Daily Mail.

She also provided a lengthy statement confirming that she’s getting better, telling fans she’s “on the road to recovery” and appreciated all the love and support.

In Monday’s Instagram post, she showed a photo of herself in good condition since her hospitalization. The singer wore a black shirt with graphics on the front, letting her long blond hair flow down one side of her face.

Madonna releases statement about her recovery

In the first slide of Madonna’s July 10 Instagram post, she provided a statement consisting of several paragraphs to thank everyone who expressed “positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement.”

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she said.

Based on her statement, the iconic singer said she immediately thought about her children when she woke up in the hospital. However, her next thoughts related to her concert tour.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” she shared, adding that her tour would begin this October in Europe.

Madonna also said she planned to reschedule the North American leg of her tour.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M,” she said to end her statement.

Earlier this year, Madonna announced her Celebration Tour, a global tour celebrating her greatest hits. The tour was initially planned to begin this month and run into January 2024.

However, her emergency hospitalization last month led to postponing the event as she continues to recover.

She’s one of several celebrities who made headlines for public appearances following health scares, as Monsters and Critics reported about the first public sightings of Jamie Foxx in Chicago after his collapse in April and hospitalization.

What was Madonna’s medical emergency?

On June 24, Madonna was found unresponsive at her home. According to Forbes, the individuals who discovered the pop singer administered the medication naloxone under the brand name Narcan. She was then rushed to an intensive care unit at a New York City hospital.

The Vogue singer was intubated for at least one night at that NYC hospital before the tube was removed. Reportedly, she had a severe bacterial infection which led to her hospitalization.

Four days after Madonna’s collapse, her manager, Gus O’Seary, provided a statement on his Instagram to give an update about the singer’s health situation. That included mention that they would “pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Per Daily Mail’s report, some outlets have indicated that Madonna might have had sepsis, with her immune system overreacting to her serious bacterial infection. Sepsis can cause low blood pressure, ultimately leading to organ failure and death.

Reportedly Madonna had a low-grade fever for a month before she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

In addition to that, several reports indicated that naloxone, the drug administered to Madonna upon her collapse, has been used to treat opioid overdose. However, there has not been any reported evidence that this is why the drug was used for Madonna.

The good news is that the singer appears to be doing better and on her road to recovery, with her Celebration Tour to arrive later this year when she can give it maximum effort.